What’s the Big Deal: Snowmass home goes for $5.6M
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays and is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $5.6 million
Date recorded: Oct. 18
Buyer: Grendene Michele and Leticia Herrera
Seller: JSS Colorado Real Estate LLC
Address: 685 Oak Ridge Road, Snowmass Village
Neighborhood: MV-Melton, Wildridge, Wildoak
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 2000, remodeled in 2008
Total heated area: 6,974 square feet
Lot size: 5.3 acres
Assessor’s office actual value: $6,310,600
Assessor’s office assessed value: $451,210
Property tax bill: $21,510
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
