What’s the Big Deal: Snowmass home goes for $5.6M

The home at 685 Oak Ridge Rd. in Snowmass Village sold this week for $5.6 million.
Pitkin County Assessor’s Office

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays and is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $5.6 million

Date recorded: Oct. 18

Buyer: Grendene Michele and Leticia Herrera

Seller: JSS Colorado Real Estate LLC


Address: 685 Oak Ridge Road, Snowmass Village

Neighborhood: MV-Melton, Wildridge, Wildoak

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 2000, remodeled in 2008

Total heated area: 6,974 square feet

Lot size: 5.3 acres

Assessor’s office actual value: $6,310,600

Assessor’s office assessed value: $451,210

Property tax bill: $21,510

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

