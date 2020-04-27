What’s the Big Deal: Snowmass Chalet, Inn fetch $14 million
Price: $14 million
Date recorded: April 20
Address: Mountain Chalet, 115 Daly Lane; Snowmass Inn, 25 Daly Lane
Buyer: CA Loan I LLC
Seller: Snowmass Credit II Chalet LLC and Snowmass Credit III Inn LLC, both controlled by The Related Companies
Property type: Lodge
Year built: Actual, 1967 for both; effective, 1985 for both
Total heated area: Chalet, 37,747 square feet; Inn, 9,360 square feet
Lot size: Chalet, 56,885 square feet; Inn, 35,675 square feet
Assessor’s office actual value: Chalet, $7,728,000; Inn, $5,531,600
Assessor’s office assessed value: Chalet, 2,241,120; Inn, $1,604,170
Property tax bill: Chalet, $113,804; Inn, $113,804
