 What’s the Big Deal: Snowmass Chalet, Inn fetch $14 million | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

What’s the Big Deal: Snowmass Chalet, Inn fetch $14 million

News News |

The ski-in, ski-out Snowmass Mountain Chalet's physical address is 115 Daly Lane in Snowmass Village.
David Krause/The Aspen Times

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $14 million

Date recorded: April 20

Address: Mountain Chalet, 115 Daly Lane; Snowmass Inn, 25 Daly Lane

Support Local Journalism


Buyer: CA Loan I LLC

Seller: Snowmass Credit II Chalet LLC and Snowmass Credit III Inn LLC, both controlled by The Related Companies

Property type: Lodge

Year built: Actual, 1967 for both; effective, 1985 for both

Total heated area: Chalet, 37,747 square feet; Inn, 9,360 square feet

Lot size: Chalet, 56,885 square feet; Inn, 35,675 square feet

Assessor’s office actual value: Chalet, $7,728,000; Inn, $5,531,600

Assessor’s office assessed value: Chalet, 2,241,120; Inn, $1,604,170

Property tax bill: Chalet, $113,804; Inn, $113,804

Source: Pitkin County Assessor’s Office

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more