 What’s the Big Deal: Red Mountain home sells for $31.8 million, tops for 2020 in Aspen, Pitkin County so far | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: Red Mountain home sells for $31.8 million, tops for 2020 in Aspen, Pitkin County so far

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

Price: $31.85 million

Date recorded: Aug. 18

Address: 34 Placer Lane, Aspen

Subdivision: George Family, Red Mountain

Buyer: 34 Placer Lane Eat LLC

Seller: 34 Placer Inc. (Ketchum, Idaho)

Property type: Residential

Total heated area: 10,014 square feet

Lot size: 1 acre

Assessor’s office actual value: $13,142,900*

Assessor’s office assessed value: $939,720

Property tax bill: $23,456

Worth noting: In Pitkin County’s most expensive home sale so far this year, Carrie Wells of Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate represented the buyer and seller. The transaction also equated to $3,180.55 per foot. The new seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom home was designed by Ro Rockett Design of California.

*Assessments were made prior to construction of home

