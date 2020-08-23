What’s the Big Deal: Red Mountain home sells for $31.8 million, tops for 2020 in Aspen, Pitkin County so far
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.
Price: $31.85 million
Date recorded: Aug. 18
Address: 34 Placer Lane, Aspen
Subdivision: George Family, Red Mountain
Buyer: 34 Placer Lane Eat LLC
Seller: 34 Placer Inc. (Ketchum, Idaho)
Property type: Residential
Total heated area: 10,014 square feet
Lot size: 1 acre
Assessor’s office actual value: $13,142,900*
Assessor’s office assessed value: $939,720
Property tax bill: $23,456
Worth noting: In Pitkin County’s most expensive home sale so far this year, Carrie Wells of Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate represented the buyer and seller. The transaction also equated to $3,180.55 per foot. The new seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom home was designed by Ro Rockett Design of California.
*Assessments were made prior to construction of home
