What’s the Big Deal: Motherlode penthouse part of $36.5 million purchase
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $36.5 million
Date recorded: Oct. 1, 2021
Buyer: Lake Farm Eat LLC
Seller: 314 Hexagon LLC; 314-200 Hexagon LLC; 314-PH Hexagon LLC
Address: 314 E. Hyman Ave., Units 102, 200 and 300
Neighborhood: Downtown Aspen, Motherlode building
Property type: Condominium
Year built: 2008
Total heated area: Unit 300, 3,409 square feet; unit 200, 1,677 square feet; unit 102 (basement), 1,838 square feet. Also includes 1,702-square-foot roof deck and 1,232 square feet of storage area.
Assessor’s office actual value: Unit 300, $15.3 million; unit 200, $4.6 million; unit 102, $1.5 million
Assessor’s office assessed value: Unit 300, $1.1 million; unit 200, $329,210; unit 102, $427,780
Property tax bill: Unit 300, $36,835; unit 200, $11,072; unit 102, $17,341
Worth noting: The Motherlode property purchased includes six bedrooms, nine full baths and one half-bath. The seller is affiliated with Boston-based Hexagon Properties, which is linked to Paul Edgerley, one of the owners of the Boston Celtics, and Sandy Edgerley, senior adviser at Bain Capital. The new owner is a limited liability company based in Texas that filed corporation documents with the state of Colorado on Aug. 20, according to public records. The purchase did not include the building’s downstairs office space used by The Aspen Times. That portion of the building is owned by Colorado Mountain News Media.
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
