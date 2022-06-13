What’s the Big Deal: East Aspen home sells for nearly $17 million
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays and is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $16.995 million
Date recorded: June 10
Buyer: Mandrin Ventures LLC
Seller: Lora D. Reynolds and Quincy J. Lee
Address: 1215 E. Hopkins Ave.
Neighborhood: Riverside, east Aspen
Property type: Residential
Year built: 2008-09
Total heated area: 5,233 square feet
Lot size: 6,170 square feet
Assessor’s office actual value: $10,200,100
Assessor’s office assessed value: $708,910
Property tax bill: $26,135
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
What’s the Big Deal: East Aspen home sells for nearly $17 million
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays and is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.