 What’s the Big Deal: East Aspen home sells for nearly $17 million | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: East Aspen home sells for nearly $17 million

Staff Report
1215 E. Hopkins Ave., Aspen
Pitkin County Assessor’s Office

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays and is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $16.995 million

Date recorded: June 10

Buyer: Mandrin Ventures LLC

Seller: Lora D. Reynolds and Quincy J. Lee


Address: 1215 E. Hopkins Ave.

Neighborhood: Riverside, east Aspen

Property type: Residential

Year built: 2008-09

Total heated area: 5,233 square feet

Lot size: 6,170 square feet

Assessor’s office actual value: $10,200,100

Assessor’s office assessed value: $708,910

Property tax bill: $26,135

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

 

