What’s the Big Deal: Downtown Aspen restaurant space sells for $17 million
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.
Price: $17 million
Date recorded: Aug. 2
Buyer: CT Aspen Propco (jointly controlled by Reuben Brothers and Fountainebleau Development)
Seller: Guidos Swiss Inn LLC
Address: 403 S. Galena St.
Neighborhood: Downtown Aspen, “A Core”
Property type: Commercial
Year built: 1950; rebuilt in 1992
Total heated area: 4,300 square feet
Lot size: 6,207 square feet
Assessor’s office actual value: $9,724,900
Assessor’s office assessed value: $2,820,220
Property tax bill: $104,150
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
