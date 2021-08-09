 What’s the Big Deal: Downtown Aspen restaurant space sells for $17 million | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: Downtown Aspen restaurant space sells for $17 million

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

Casa Tua restaurant in downtown Aspen. (File photo)

Price: $17 million

Date recorded: Aug. 2

Buyer: CT Aspen Propco (jointly controlled by Reuben Brothers and Fountainebleau Development)

Seller: Guidos Swiss Inn LLC

Address: 403 S. Galena St.

Neighborhood: Downtown Aspen, “A Core”

Property type: Commercial

Year built: 1950; rebuilt in 1992

Total heated area: 4,300 square feet

Lot size: 6,207 square feet

Assessor’s office actual value: $9,724,900

Assessor’s office assessed value: $2,820,220

Property tax bill: $104,150

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

