What’s the Big Deal: $19.75 million paid for Aspen home on Garmisch Street
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $19.75 million
Date recorded: June 1
Buyer: RVW Aspen LP
Seller: Garmisch LLC
Address: 615 S. Garmisch St.
Neighborhood: Base of Aspen Mountain; Barbee Family PUD
Property type: Residential
Year built: 2002
Total heated area: 5,774 square feet
Lot size: 11,440 square feet
Assessor’s office actual value: $14,305,400
Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,022,840
Property tax bill: $27,381
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
