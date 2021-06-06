 What’s the Big Deal: $19.75 million paid for Aspen home on Garmisch Street | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

What’s the Big Deal: $19.75 million paid for Aspen home on Garmisch Street

News News |

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

615 S. Garmisch St.
Courtesy Pitkin County Assessor’s Office

Price: $19.75 million

Date recorded: June 1

Buyer: RVW Aspen LP

Seller: Garmisch LLC

Address: 615 S. Garmisch St.

Neighborhood: Base of Aspen Mountain; Barbee Family PUD

Property type: Residential

Year built: 2002

Total heated area: 5,774 square feet

Lot size: 11,440 square feet

Assessor’s office actual value: $14,305,400

Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,022,840

Property tax bill: $27,381

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

 

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Business
See more