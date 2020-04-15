What’s Open: Essential businesses open in the Aspen area
This list reflects essential businesses open in the Aspen area under Pitkin County’s newest public health order issued March 23 closing all non-essential businesses. To have your business included in this list, please email rcarroll@aspentimes.com
- The A La Car food-delivery service said it will remain open as long as its participating restaurants were taking pick-up orders. A La Car can be reached at 970-544-3663 and orders also can be placed at orderfoodaspen.com.
- Aspen Public House, 328 E. Hyman Ave., is open for take-out, delivery and pick-ups for the rest of March. April is pending. Current hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. 970-710-7026
- BLT, 130 Basalt Center Circle, is doing takeout from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 970-927-6774
- Bamboo Bear, 730 E. Cooper Ave., is open for pick-up only from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call 970 -710 • Bear Den Aspen, 301 E. Hopkins Ave, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily for takeout and delivery. Freshly baked breads and pastries, breakfast, lunch, dinner, craft cocktails and bottled wines are available for pre-order. Text or call 970-922-9218 to order. Menu can be found at http://www.BearDenAspen.com
- Big Wrap, 520 E. Durant Ave. Suite 101, remains open from 10 a.m. 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Carry-out only. 970-544-1700
- Bok Choy, 308 S. Hunter St., is open for takeout and delivery from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Call 970-544-9888 or visit http://www.bokchoyaspen.com for online pick-up order.
- Brick Pony Pub, 202 Midland Ave., Basalt, will be doing take out only from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. 970-279-5021
- Butcher’s Block, 424 S. Spring St., is open 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., seven days a week. Daily Menu at http://www.butchersblockaspen.com/ or call 970-925-7554
- CP Burger, 433 E. Durant Ave, is open for takeout 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 970-925-3056
- Café Bernard, 200 Midland Ave., Basalt, is doing to-go brunches from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and to-go dinners from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Capitol Creek Brewery, 371 Market St., Willits in Basalt, is doing to-go orders from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday. 970-279-5723
- Francesca’s Empanadas, 300 Aspen Airport Business Center, is open for takeout and delivery from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 970-274-9011 and https://francescaspastamarket.com/
- Franck Thirion Bakery at the AABC is open for takeout. 970-925-3569
- Free Range Kitchen, 305 Gold Rivers Court, Basalt, is open for curbside pickup and delivery from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. 970-279-5199
- Grub Thai, 11 Snowmass Mall, is open for take-out lunch and dinner; 15% discount to all customers. 970-923-9558
- Hickory House, 730 W Main St., is open for takeout and delivery from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m. Lunch and dinner are being served but breakfast is not. 970-925-2313 or hickoryhouseribs.com.
- Jimmy’s, 205 S. Mill St., is serving takeout daily from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. 970-925-6020
- Jing, 413. E. Main St., is open for takeout and delivery from noon to 9 p.m. daily. 970-920-9988 or http://www.jingaspen.com for menu.
- Jüs Aspen, 501 E. Hyman Ave., is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day for takeout and delivery. 970-987-9184
- Kenichi, 533 E Hopkins Ave., is open for carryout and delivery with a smaller menu available on @kenichiaspen and Kenichi Aspen on Facebook. Hours of operation are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Orders can be placed at 970-920-2212.
- Mawa’s Kitchen, 305 ABC F, is doing take-out on mawaskitchen.com and chownow.com. 970-710-7096
- Meat & Cheese Restaurant, 319 E. Hopkins Ave., is doing take-outs only from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. 970-710-7120. The grocery/farm shops is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Mezzaluna, 624 E. Cooper Ave., is open from noon to 9 p.m. Menu at http://www.mezzalunaaspen.com 970-925-5882
- Mezzaluna Willits, 941 E. Valley Road, is open for takeout from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Menu is available at http://www.mezzalunawillits.com. 970-279-5258
- New York Pizza, 409 E. Hyman Ave., is open for pick-up and delivery of whole pizzas, salads and sandwiches. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Call ahead at 970-920-3088. Credit cards only.
- New York Pizza at Willits is open daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for takeout and for delivery from 3 p.m. 9 p.m. 970-963-6088
- Old Snowmass Market at the Old Snowmass Conoco is offering takeout starting at 6 am.
- Pastore’s Taste of Philly, 16 Kerns Rd # 33, Snowmass Village, is open for takeout and nightly delivery. 970-923-5711
- Plato’sRestaurant at the Aspen Meadows is offering takeout daily from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. No mandatory gratuity and no minimum order required. Visit PlatosAspen.com for the menu. Call 970-544-7830 to place an order.
- Poppycocks, 665 E. Cooper Ave., opens at 8:30 a.m. for to-go service. 925-1245
- Red Mountain Grill, 1000 Truscott Place at the Aspen Golf Club clubhouse, is open for carryout from noon to 8 p.m. seven days a week, and is delivering from 4-8 p.m. daily through April. 970-544-6336
- Red Onion is open for take out daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Red Onion is also doing deliveries with A La Car.
- Ryno’s, 430 E. Cooper Ave., is open for take-out. Customers can ordering at the kiosk by the front door or call their order in to 970-922-RYNO. A reduced menu is at rynospub.com.
- Slow Groovin’ BBQ in Snowmass Village has full menu takeout from 3 p.m. to 9p.m. and lunch delivery to businesses. 970-429-4761
- Steakhouse No. 316, 316 E. Hopkins Ave., has family-style takeout available for curbside pickup from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily. 970-920-1893
- Stubbie’s, 123 Emma Road, suite 208, Basalt, is open from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday for takeout and delivery, serving daily specials as well as pizzas, burgers, sandwiches, wings and other appetizers. 970-927-0501
- Taster’s Pizza, 16 Kearns Road in Snowmass, is open for takeout and delivery from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 970-923-5250
- Thai House Co. & Sushi, 60 El Jebel Road Ste 103, El Jebel, is open for takeout and delivery. 970-340-4918
- Two Rivers Café, 156 Midland Ave., is currently offering free delivery and pick-up from 7a.m. to 2 p.m., seven days a week. Breakfast and lunch all day. 970-927-3348
- Victoria+co, 510 E. Durant Ave., is open daily starting at 7:30 a.m. with take-out breakfast, lunch and evening meals. 970-920-3001 and http://www.victoriasespresso.com
- W Aspen has a grab-and-go service from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with meal prices ranging from $7 to $9. Hours are subject to change due to weather. 970-431-0800
- White House Tavern, 302 E. Hopkins Ave., is is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. everyday for take-out. 970-925-1007
- The Woody Creek Station by Aspen Village remains open for gas and food. 970-710-2541
- Woody Creek Tavern, 2858 Upper River Road, is open for take-outs. 970-923-4545
- Aspen Total Automotive is open for normal business hours and will be open six days a week in tire season (April). They are disinfecting surfaces in the office and all cars before and after service. Pickup and drop-off service available for additional $50. Contact Bob Dillon at Bob@aspentotalauto.com and 970-925-4788.
- Cracks & Racks, 406 Aspen Business Center, Suite A, is currently open by appointment only from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call ahead for curbside service. 970-925-2287
- The Snowmass Resort Conoco is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for auto repair. It is closed Saturday and Sunday.
- Local Coffee House, 614 E. Cooper Ave., is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for take away and delivery. Contact: Michael Carpenter at 970-710-7855
- Louis Swiss, 400 AABC, is open from 4 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 970-925-8592
- Alpine Bank is operating all of its branch lobbies by appointment only; drive- up and walk-up banking is available where provided, as well as night drop and ATMs. Digital options include online banking, mobile banking, Alpine Info Line 888-4ALPINE (888-425-7463), Online Chat and calling customer service/internet banking support (800-551-6098).• The FirstBank Aspen location, 601 E. Hopkins Ave., is closed but the ATM remains open. Details regarding other branch hours and available services are at https://status.fbbranchstatus.com.
- Timberline Bank, 122 W. Main St., is open by appointment only by calling 970-920-0112 during normal operating hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Customers are encouraged to put deposits in the night drop receptacle, use the ATM to withdraw cash, and utilize online, mobile, and/or telephone banking when possible.
- The lobby of Vectra Bank, 534 E. Hyman Ave., is open daily from 10 a.m. to 2 pm. There also is a night drop and an ATM that can be used.
- Ajax Supply hardware store, 16 Kearns Road Suite 210 in Snowmass, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. 970-429-4329
- Alpine Ace Hardware, 300 Puppy Smith, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. 925-3031
- Builders FirstSource, 38005 Highway 82, is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for full customer access and curbside service. 970-925-4262
- Aspen Medical Care, 101 Founders Place #109, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Walk-ins are accepted until 4 p.m. weekdays and until 11 a.m. Saturdays. Front doors are currently locked as all patients must be assessed prior to entering the offices. Patients who have cold symptoms will be directed to call 970-920-0104 to be assessed via telephone. Patients being seen for any other reason will be assessed outside by a staff member prior to being admitted to the office. Aspen Medical Care is also offering telemedicine via telephone and/or video visits. Patients can call the office to see if they meet the requirements for telemedicine. 970-920-0104
- Aspen Smile Dentistry, 280 Ute Ave., Suite 23, is open for dental emergencies. 970-925-6565
- Aspen Hope Center can be reached at 970-925-5858
- Dr. Andrew Turchin, DMD, 400 W. Main St., is open for dental emergencies and virtual consultations. Patients can call 970-925-7730 Monday through Friday or email patientcare@andrewturchin.com.
- Aspen Grog Shop is open and fully operational with free delivery on all orders over $50 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, in the Aspen core. Customers can call 970-925-3000.
- Aspen Wine & Spirits by Clark’ Market is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Curbside pickup and free delivery. 970-925.6600 aspenwineandspirit@comcast.net
- Catherine Store Wine & Liquor, 15783 Highway 82, is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Free delivery on orders of at least $100 to any address in the Roaring Fork Valley. 970-704-9464
- The Daly Bottle Shop in Snowmass Village is open for pick-up only from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Call 970-923-4100 or 970-618-7809 one day ahead for delivery and for more information. The shop is also offering case discounts and Lys CBD chocolate is available for delivery.
- El Jebel Liquors, 60 El Jebel Road and located between Bella Mia restaurant and Breakfast in America, is open Monday through Sunday. Hours have been revised to 10 a.m. to 8 p.m during the week depending on customer flow. “Restrictions due to COVID-19 are if you are ill, have a cough or fever you are not allowed inside the business,” the store said.
- Four Dogs Fine Wine & Spirits, 350 Reed St. next to Whole Foods in Basalt, is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Saturday. Free Delivery from Aspen to Glenwood Springs; minimum $99 to qualify. 970-927-2002
- Jimbo’s Wines & Crafts in downtown Basalt is open for business with curbside and delivery only. People can order in person, via the Jimbo’s Liquors app, by visiting jimbosliquorstore.com, or by calling 970-927-3360
- Local Spirits, 435 E. Main St., has temporary new hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. If the front door is locked, that means a walk-up window is available in the alley. 970-925-7699
- Sundance Liquor & Gifts in the Snowmass Center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. There is a 10-customer maximum in the store at one time. Call-in orders, curbside pickup and delivery options are available. 970-923-5890 Prescriptions are being delivered to the store from Basalt Pharmacy every day. Call 970-927-3833 to have a prescription you’d like delivered to Sundance.
- Euflora marijuana dispensary, next to City Market at 710 E. Durant Ave. is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Customers can order online for in-store pick-up at https://eufloracolorado.com/menu-aspen/ 970-925-6468
- Green Dragon, 409 E. Hyman Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Customers can pre-order at http://bit.ly/GDOrderAhead
- The Green Solution, 106 S. Mill St., is open from 9 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. 970-760-0284
- Native Roots, 308 S. Hunter St., is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with hours changing to 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Sunday. Orders can be placed at https://nativerootscannabis.com/ and 970-429-4443.
- Roots Rx, 400 E. Hyman Ave, is encouraging customers to order online at https://rootsrxstores.com/order-ahead/. Hours of operations are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Silverpeak, 520 E. Cooper Ave. is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 970-925-4372
- Breathe Easy Oxygen – supplemental oxygen equipment rental and sales. Free delivery in Aspen/Snowmass. http://www.BreatheEasyOxygen.com
- Chequers is closed but it is helping clients over the phone, on FaceTime and by email. The store is still running its sale which includes furniture, wall decor, lamps and accessories. More details at Sales@chequersaspen.com.
- Mountain Flowers of Aspen is open for delivery to the Aspen and Snowmass area from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. 970-920-6912 and http://www.mountainflowersofaspen.com
- Pierre/Famille at 600 E. Cooper Ave. in Aspen is open by appointment to purchase gold and precious metals, jewelry from anyone in need of immediate cash. “We adhere by the social distancing regulations. at this difficult time, we are reducing our fee in order to assist those in need,” the store said. “Gold prices are reaching the highest levels in our history. We would be happy to answer any and all questions for those people that would like to examine the possibility of taking advantage of this rise.” 970-618-5355.
- Ripton & Co., 233 Gilbert. St., Aspen, is open at https://riptonco.com/
- Ro + Fern, 205 S. Mill St., No. 221, Aspen, is open virtually online and by email. The online children’s clothing and accessories store is at roandfern.com or email amanda@roandfern.com.
- Rocky Mountain Pet Shop, 107 S. Monarch St., is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 970-925-2010 and http://www.RockyMountainPetShop.com
- Sandy’s Office Supply, 630 E. Hyman, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for pick-up orders. Orders can be placed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling 925-1620 or 945-5151. http://www.SandysOfficeSupply.com
- Aspen Repro is open printing signs, notices, posters and banners 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. 970-925-1771 http://www.aspenrepro.com.
- Bishop Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning is open 24/7 from Aspen to Parachute. http://www.BishopPlumbing247.com
- Climate Control Company (HVAC mechanical, heating, AC, radiant heat, snowmelt, related controls, mechanical ) is open for emergency service, general service and maintenance, new installation, construction sales and retrofit sales. 970-945-2326 or asilverman@cccgws.com
- Rivers Edge Electric Inc. is open in Woody Creek. 970-379-3756 or 970-923-4374
- Ascendigo Autism Services in Carbondale currently is delivering its services through telehealth, and is offering its life enrichment programs in what it calls a “more individualized and healthy manner.” Its Summer Adventures Camp remains scheduled to begin June 14. ascendigo.org
- Grassroots continues to produce PSAs and is covering events in the field as well as local governments 24/7. 970-817-4113 or 970-379-4485http://www.rynospub.com/
- Carl’s Pharmacy, 306 E. Main St., now has temporary hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. everyday. “Although customers are not allowed in the store, our staff will meet you at the Monarch Street side entrance to take requests for items and bring them to you,” the store said. “If you call in first we can be better prepared for your requests.”The main number is 970-925-3273. Extension numbers are as follows: pharmacy, 3; over-the-counter medicine and main floor, 108; Wine Cellar (liquor store), 107; upstairs toys, art supplies and housewares, 106; vitamins and groceries, 109; OTC managers, 110.For prescriptions, call in to the pharmacy Department first and talk to personnel who can let you know when to expect your prescription to be available. For prescriptions only, email carlsrph@gmail.com.
- Clark’s Markets in Aspen (300 Puppy Smith St.) and Snowmass Village (Town Center), are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. The first hour from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. is designated for shoppers 60 and older. The pharmacies are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday. The pharmacy can be reached at 970-925-2728. For more information, go to clarksmarket.com or call 970-925-8046 for Aspen and 970-923-9575 for Snowmass. For more information, each location has a Facebook page.
- High Mountain Taxi is running 24/7. 970-925-8294
- Nomi Limousine’s office hours are from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. On-demand car service is based upon availability and pre-booked private car service is 24/7. Contact: 970-300-4911, Nomilimo@gmail.com and http://www.aspenluxurylimo.com
