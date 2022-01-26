Viewline, Wildwood hotels in soft opening phase

The Lobby Bar at the Viewline Resort Snowmass overlooks a snowy Fanny Hill on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. The hotel is now in its soft opening phase after months of renovations.

After nearly eight months of renovations, the Viewline Resort Snowmass and Wildwood Snowmass hotels are in their soft opening phases, with a grand opening scheduled for February, according to emails from the team overseeing public relations for the properties.

Both properties closed last spring for a revamp under new ownership and initially had a target reopening date that aligned with the beginning of the ski season.

That target ended up moving to the new year — the Viewline opened Jan. 3 as an independent hotel in the Marriott Autograph Collection portfolio and the Wildwood opened Jan. 19. Delays were mainly due to ongoing supply chain challenges, said Jeffery Burrell, the general manager for the resorts. (Burrell also was the complex general manager under previous ownership for the Wildwood and the slopeside hotel that operated as the Westin before its rechristening as the Viewline.)

“(The) supply chain, ultimately, reared its ugly head and slowed some things down, but you know, we were able to coordinate with our contractors and our design team to have acceptable substitutions, so it didn’t delay our opening too awful much,” Burrell said.

“Staffing has been a challenge, as it has been everywhere, but I’m incredibly satisfied with the amount of the team members we’ve been able to assemble, and our HR team has worked miracles on finding people,” Burrell said. The hotels also got a helping hand from employees of other properties on the Marriott roster that aren’t as busy this time of year.

“I think we’ve been able to assemble a team that, quite frankly, you know, we were worried that we may not be able to,” Burrell said.

The hotels held off on accepting reservations, so the later opening didn’t upend travel plans for the masses who might otherwise have booked nights in the 254-room Viewline or 151-room Wildwood over the holidays. Once bookings did open up, it didn’t take long to fill those beds.

“Now that we’ve entered the peak of the ski season, we’re seeing those historical demands that we’ve had in the past return, so we were sold out this past weekend, of course, for X Games,” Burrell said. “And now we’re, particularly at the Viewline side, we’ve got group season for the next couple of months that are helping to provide nice occupancy.”

A lounge-like area in the Wildwood Snowmass leans into the hotel's 1960s roots after months of renovations Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. The hotel is now in its soft opening phase.

Also open are all of the properties’ food and beverage operations and some other facilities that are part of the complex.

First Chair, a coffee shop in the space previously occupied by Starbucks on the Snowmass Mall, opened Dec. 16. Stark’s Alpine Grill, a supper club-style restaurant located inside the Viewline, opened Dec. 25, as did the Lobby Bar, also located inside the Viewline. Last Chair, a casual eatery based out of the Wildwood, rounds out the dining offerings; it opened Jan. 14.

The Viewline Event Center (formerly known as the Snowmass Conference Center) reopened Dec. 25, and Lupine Spa, located inside the Viewline, opened Jan. 19. The spa is open to resort guests at the Viewline and Wildwood and to the outside community, according to a news release.

Burrell said now that the restaurants are open, he hopes that local diners — not just resort guests — also will come try the offerings.

“We’re really stepping up our efforts to drive local visitation to our restaurants. … Hopefully, they won’t be hidden gems much longer,” Burrell said. “I’m hoping the locals will venture in and become regulars with us.”

