Two arrested in another large meth bust on I-70 near Eagle

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and Vail Police confiscated 21 pounds of suspected meth and a pound of suspected fentanyl pills (pictured here) from the vehicle of two Arizona residents on Friday.

Two Arizona residents have been booked into the Eagle County jail after police found 21 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and a pound of suspected fentanyl pills in their car during a traffic stop Friday.

The pair were stopped by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and the Vail Police Department for swerving and making a left lane violation on I-70 near Eagle, according to a press release.

After the driver consented to a vehicle search, police found several packages of suspected methamphetamine, a bag of fentanyl pills, and cocaine.

Fentanyl is a “powerful synthetic opioid” that is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the release. The substance has been blamed for a significant increase in overdoses in many parts of the country, including Colorado.

A total of 21 pounds of methamphetamine was seized, the latest marker in a rising trend of drug busts along the I-70 corridor .

Between mid-March and early May, police seized nearly 85 pounds of methamphetamine, heroin, oxycodone or fentanyl .

The vehicle’s driver, Angel Pereya-Rodriguez, 26, and passenger, Joanna Apodaca-Alonso, 23, both of Arizona are now facing several felony drug charges.

These charges include possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl (class 4 felonies), possession of cocaine and distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl (class 1 felonies).

Police have also brought forward “special offender sentencing enhancement” charges on both individuals, which utilize a Colorado state statute to enhance drug charges to class 1 felonies in certain situations such as those that involve large quantities of drugs.

Apodaca-Alonso is also being charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a felony, according to the release.

The drug bust was performed by the Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team or GRANITE, a multi-agency task force that includes the Sheriff’s Office and Vail police.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 328-8500 or the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.p3tips.com or through the free ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app.