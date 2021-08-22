Tweet All About It: Summer snow in Aspen

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“And just like that, we have our first sign of winter! #Snow fell on #Aspen #Snowmass peaks last night.” – @AspenLodging

“Today’s @Sentebale @ISPSHanda Polo Cup at @PoloinAspen raised nearly $3.5m in funds raised. A new record! The Sentebale Team—which included charity ambassador @nachofigueras —beat the @RoyalSalute and @uspoloassn teams, 3-0, with Prince Harry scoring two goals” – @scobie

“This is a quote from a Maui resident but resonates in all tourist towns: “Tourism is a servants’ prison that keeps local people in a permanent underclass, in our own home. It’s a system that literally only works when people who play here are richer than us who live & work here.” I feel this more than ever here in #snowmass and #aspen.“ – @marcimichelle

“One of the most fun times I ever had in #aspen was the last time @kathleenmadigan played the @WheelerOpera. See you there!” – @craigboleman

“PRO TIP: Hiking in sandals is a bad idea! #maroonbells #aspen #colorado #hikingshoes #siblinggoals #rockymountainhigh” – @thedjcollie

“A stark difference in visibility this year at the Maroon Bells due to the rampant wildfires, but an enviable respite nonetheless. 2020 vs 2021 #MaroonBells #Aspen #Colorado #rockymountains #landscape” – @parthenoclastia

“Somewhere in this famous upscale #Aspen #cowboy apparel store is a hat that costs $14,000. #thatssoaspen — Just browsin’ at Kemo Sabe, #Aspen, #Colorado.” – @theglobaltrip

The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes ” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.