Tweet All About It: Summer snow in Aspen
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“And just like that, we have our first sign of winter! #Snow fell on #Aspen #Snowmass peaks last night.” – @AspenLodging
“Today’s @Sentebale @ISPSHanda Polo Cup at @PoloinAspen raised nearly $3.5m in funds raised. A new record! The Sentebale Team—which included charity ambassador @nachofigueras —beat the @RoyalSalute and @uspoloassn teams, 3-0, with Prince Harry scoring two goals” – @scobie
“This is a quote from a Maui resident but resonates in all tourist towns: “Tourism is a servants’ prison that keeps local people in a permanent underclass, in our own home. It’s a system that literally only works when people who play here are richer than us who live & work here.” I feel this more than ever here in #snowmass and #aspen.“ – @marcimichelle
“One of the most fun times I ever had in #aspen was the last time @kathleenmadigan played the @WheelerOpera. See you there!” – @craigboleman
“PRO TIP: Hiking in sandals is a bad idea! #maroonbells #aspen #colorado #hikingshoes #siblinggoals #rockymountainhigh” – @thedjcollie
“A stark difference in visibility this year at the Maroon Bells due to the rampant wildfires, but an enviable respite nonetheless. 2020 vs 2021 #MaroonBells #Aspen #Colorado #rockymountains #landscape” – @parthenoclastia
“Somewhere in this famous upscale #Aspen #cowboy apparel store is a hat that costs $14,000. #thatssoaspen — Just browsin’ at Kemo Sabe, #Aspen, #Colorado.” – @theglobaltrip
The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.
