Tweet All About It: Powder days, and their effects
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“We’d gladly give up 20,000 oat milk lattes in exchange for a month in this dreamy #Aspen rental #FOMOFriday” – @Zumper
“It was an all smiles powder day yesterday and it looks like a winter wonderland out there. This storm isn’t over and more snow is on the way!” – @AspenSnowmass
“Was yipping and almost cried multiple times bc today was so good, especially #DeepTemerity @AspenSnowmass #faceshots #powday #snow #aspen #colorado” – @jemappellejelly
“I just learned about #Aspen watching The Sopranos when Meadow wants to visit it for vacation.” – @KevinVqz1
“#aspen #ajax I like to rub elbows with the billionaires from time to time. #fatcityfreaks” – @RaulKennedy
“I kid u not this 6 year old was decked out head to toe in louis x supreme #aspen” – @soapy_sudson
“Wait, if Shaun White isn’t participating in the Snowboard Final is it even a Final? #XGames #Aspen” – @614___tOSU
