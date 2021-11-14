Tweet All About It: Always a cause to support in Aspen





Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

With #COP26 ending (Friday), the City of Aspen will continue to take ambitious climate action to reduce emissions and keep our community safe. Follow Council each week to learn more and get involved. #Aspen #Climate #GoGreen @COP26 — @cityofaspen

Escaping into the wilderness provides limitless opportunities for creative inspirations that you can take back to the lab. @SchoenzartJas #MaroonBells #Aspen #Colorado #CraterLake — @TEAS_Actinides

BE KIND. Leave your mark! #WorldKindnessDay #AspenGrogshop #Aspen #GROG #grogshop #theaspenway #ShopLocalAspen #colorado #loveyourlocal #AspenSmallBusiness #wine #liquor #beer — @AspenGrogShop

NOVEMBER is National #Entrepreneurship Month! #SocialEntrepreneurship is an approach by individuals, groups, start-up companies or #entrepreneurs, in which they develop, fund & implement solutions to address community issues. #Aspen #Breckenridge #Vail #Colorado #CSR #DEI #ESG — @MLifeworks





The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes ” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.