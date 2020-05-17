Town of Marble: Visitors stay away until at least May 27

Public services in Marble are closed and out-of-county visitors are asked to stay away until May 27, according to a news release from Marble Trustee Larry Good.

“The Marble Town Trustees have put plans in place to ‘slow the flow’ into Marble by closing public services and enforcing the Gunnison (County) ban on out-of-county visitors until May 27,” according to a news release sent Friday. “They hope that by establishing enforcement early in the summer season, they will prevent the spread of COVID-19 into the Upper Crystal River Valley later this summer.”

Marble lodges and short-term rentals also remain closed to out-of-county visitors until May 27.

Marble’s main restaurant, Slow Groovin’ BBQ, has been open since May 8 for takeout only.