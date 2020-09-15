Three dozen backcountry huts pause reservations for this winter while navigating COVID-19 concerns

Jay’s Cabin at Shrine Pass, 3 miles northwest of Vail Pass. is one of three dozen Colorado backcountry huts that will have different reservation procedures this winter because of COVID-19.

John Meyer/Denver Post

Big changes are coming to reservation procedures for three dozen Colorado backcountry huts this winter because of COVID-19 concerns.

The process for new reservations has been frozen while previously confirmed reservations are being adjusted in order to ensure that only single parties use the huts this winter. As a result, some who had reservations are forfeiting them.

“We are happy and delighted to report that the huts are going to be open this winter,” said Ben Dodge, executive director of the 10th Mountain Division Huts Association. “We had to make a few changes to address COVID-19. The (reservations) closure we currently have in place is very temporary. The only reason we are not accepting new reservations is because we are currently reconfiguring all of the reservations that have already been made for winter, many of which are multiple parties booking into one hut.”

10th Mountain, a non-profit organization named in honor of the 10th Mountain Division World War II “ski troops” who trained for mountain and winter warfare in the high country between Aspen and Vail, was formed nearly 40 years ago. It was inspired by hut networks in the Alps, including the famous Haute Route from Chamonix, France, to Zermatt, Switzerland. 10th Mountain currently owns a dozen huts and manages reservations for two dozen more that are owned by other entities.

Read the full story via The Denver Post.