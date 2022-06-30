This week’s events

"Gypsy" plays at Theatre Aspen.

Graham Northrup, Northrup Studios

JUNE 30 to JULY 9 (no show July 4)

‘Gypsy: A Musical Fable,’ Theatre Aspen, theatreaspen.org

A hungry, powerhouse woman strives to get her two daughters into showbusiness. Featuring tunes that have become standards of the musical theater canon, including, “Some People,” “Let Me Entertain You,” “Rose’s Turn” and the rousing “Everything’s Coming Up Roses,” the show is famous for helping launch lyricist Stephen Sondheim’s career.

JUNE 30

Community Bingo, 5-6 p.m., The Collective, Snowmass, free. thecollectivesnowmass.com





Aspen Music Festival performances: VocalARTS Showcase 5 p.m.; pianist Hung-Kaun Chen, 7:30 p.m. aspenmusicfestival.com

Music at the Library: Wayne Wilkinson Trio, 5:30 p.m. basaltlibrary.org

The Altons, 6:30 p.m. Fanny Hill Snowmass, free. gosnowmass.com

Josefina’s Latin Jazz Group, 8 p.m. tacaw.org

Claptone, Belly Up, $88-$195. bellyupaspen.com

JULY 1

Pete Thomas, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Music on the Mall, Snowmass, free. gosnowmass.com

Aspen Chamber Symphony, 5 p.m. aspenmusicfestival.com

Summer JAS Café: John Pizzarelli, 7 and 9:15 p.m. jazzaspensnowmass.org

Z-Trip, Belly Up, $28-$80. bellyupaspen.com

JULY 2

Aspen Music Festival performances: Opera Encounters, 10 a.m.; Chamber Music, 4:30 p.m.; Matthew Whitaker Quintet, 7:30 p.m. aspenmusicfestival.com

“Up,” Movies Under the Stars returns to the rink outside The Collective in Snowmass Base Village. Free, at dusk.

Husbands, the Oklahoma City-based band plays at the Arts Campus at Willits (TACAW). Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Free with registration, or $5 at the door. tacaw.org

Summer JAS Café: Ranky Tanky, 9:15 p.m. jazzaspensnowmass.org

JULY 2-3

John Fogerty, Belly Up, $320-$795. bellyupaspen.com

JULY 2-4

Snowmass Art Festival, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Base Village, Snowmass, gosnowmass.com

This juried art show features original handcrafted artwork from local Colorado and national artists. The free, three-day event offers a wide array of mediums, including painting, sculpture, photography, ceramics, glass, wood and more.

JULY 3

Aspen Music Festival performances: Preconcert Talk, 3 p.m.; Aspen Festival Orchestra, 4 p.m. aspenmusicfestival.com

Independence Day Community Celebration, all day, Snowmass Village, featuring a free concert on Fanny Hill with Hazel Miller at 6:30 p.m. gosnowmass.com

JULY 4

Fourth of July Concert, 4 p.m., Benedict Music Tent, free. aspenmusicfestival.com

Aspen’s 4th of July Celebration, 8 a.m. Boogies Buddy Race (5-mile, 5K and 1-mile family (and dog) friendly event); 10 a.m. Kids’ Bike Parade Decorating at Paepcke Park; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Community Village with car show and live music in downtown core and Calle Artistica (bilingual community event) at Aspen Art Museum; 11 a.m. parade in downtown Aspen. Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Folklorico in Sister Cities Plaza at noon, 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. Laser light show at 9:15 p.m. at Wagner Park. aspenspecialevents.com

Soft Tukker (DJ Set) with LP Giobbi, Belly Up, $110. bellyupaspen.com

JULY 4-16

Gallery Exhibition: Annual Art Auction Preview, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. andersonranch.org

JULY 5

Aspen Music Festival performances: Aspen Conducting Academy Orchestra, 4 p.m.; Violin Competition, 7 p.m.; violinist Ester Yoo and pianist Zee Zee, 7:30 p.m. aspenmusicfestival.com

JULY 6

Aspen Music Festival performances: Soprano Renée Fleming and baritone Rod Gilfry, 6:30 p.m.; Piano Competition, 7 p.m. aspenmusicfestival.com

Aspen Film’s Indie Showcase, 7:30 p.m. “Crimes of the Future,” Isis Theatre, aspenfilm.org

McCloskey Speaker Series, “What to Expect from the Midterms and the Remainder of the Biden Presidency,” featuring U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colorado) in conversation with Washington Postcongressional correspondent Jacqueline Alemany. The conversation will explore Neguse’s views on the midterms and what he hopes President Biden will focus on for the remainder of his term. 5-6 p.m. Paepcke Auditorium. $30. aspeninstitute.org

Snowmass Rodeo, 5-9 p.m. (main event at 7 p.m.) gosnowmass.com