This week’s events
Concerts, theater and more
JUNE 30 to JULY 9 (no show July 4)
‘Gypsy: A Musical Fable,’ Theatre Aspen, theatreaspen.org
A hungry, powerhouse woman strives to get her two daughters into showbusiness. Featuring tunes that have become standards of the musical theater canon, including, “Some People,” “Let Me Entertain You,” “Rose’s Turn” and the rousing “Everything’s Coming Up Roses,” the show is famous for helping launch lyricist Stephen Sondheim’s career.
JUNE 30
Community Bingo, 5-6 p.m., The Collective, Snowmass, free. thecollectivesnowmass.com
Aspen Music Festival performances: VocalARTS Showcase 5 p.m.; pianist Hung-Kaun Chen, 7:30 p.m. aspenmusicfestival.com
Music at the Library: Wayne Wilkinson Trio, 5:30 p.m. basaltlibrary.org
The Altons, 6:30 p.m. Fanny Hill Snowmass, free. gosnowmass.com
Josefina’s Latin Jazz Group, 8 p.m. tacaw.org
Claptone, Belly Up, $88-$195. bellyupaspen.com
JULY 1
Pete Thomas, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Music on the Mall, Snowmass, free. gosnowmass.com
Aspen Chamber Symphony, 5 p.m. aspenmusicfestival.com
Summer JAS Café: John Pizzarelli, 7 and 9:15 p.m. jazzaspensnowmass.org
Z-Trip, Belly Up, $28-$80. bellyupaspen.com
JULY 2
Aspen Music Festival performances: Opera Encounters, 10 a.m.; Chamber Music, 4:30 p.m.; Matthew Whitaker Quintet, 7:30 p.m. aspenmusicfestival.com
“Up,” Movies Under the Stars returns to the rink outside The Collective in Snowmass Base Village. Free, at dusk.
Husbands, the Oklahoma City-based band plays at the Arts Campus at Willits (TACAW). Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Free with registration, or $5 at the door. tacaw.org
Summer JAS Café: Ranky Tanky, 9:15 p.m. jazzaspensnowmass.org
JULY 2-3
John Fogerty, Belly Up, $320-$795. bellyupaspen.com
JULY 2-4
Snowmass Art Festival, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Base Village, Snowmass, gosnowmass.com
This juried art show features original handcrafted artwork from local Colorado and national artists. The free, three-day event offers a wide array of mediums, including painting, sculpture, photography, ceramics, glass, wood and more.
JULY 3
Aspen Music Festival performances: Preconcert Talk, 3 p.m.; Aspen Festival Orchestra, 4 p.m. aspenmusicfestival.com
Independence Day Community Celebration, all day, Snowmass Village, featuring a free concert on Fanny Hill with Hazel Miller at 6:30 p.m. gosnowmass.com
JULY 4
Fourth of July Concert, 4 p.m., Benedict Music Tent, free. aspenmusicfestival.com
Aspen’s 4th of July Celebration, 8 a.m. Boogies Buddy Race (5-mile, 5K and 1-mile family (and dog) friendly event); 10 a.m. Kids’ Bike Parade Decorating at Paepcke Park; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Community Village with car show and live music in downtown core and Calle Artistica (bilingual community event) at Aspen Art Museum; 11 a.m. parade in downtown Aspen. Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Folklorico in Sister Cities Plaza at noon, 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. Laser light show at 9:15 p.m. at Wagner Park. aspenspecialevents.com
Soft Tukker (DJ Set) with LP Giobbi, Belly Up, $110. bellyupaspen.com
JULY 4-16
Gallery Exhibition: Annual Art Auction Preview, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. andersonranch.org
JULY 5
Aspen Music Festival performances: Aspen Conducting Academy Orchestra, 4 p.m.; Violin Competition, 7 p.m.; violinist Ester Yoo and pianist Zee Zee, 7:30 p.m. aspenmusicfestival.com
JULY 6
Aspen Music Festival performances: Soprano Renée Fleming and baritone Rod Gilfry, 6:30 p.m.; Piano Competition, 7 p.m. aspenmusicfestival.com
Aspen Film’s Indie Showcase, 7:30 p.m. “Crimes of the Future,” Isis Theatre, aspenfilm.org
McCloskey Speaker Series, “What to Expect from the Midterms and the Remainder of the Biden Presidency,” featuring U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colorado) in conversation with Washington Postcongressional correspondent Jacqueline Alemany. The conversation will explore Neguse’s views on the midterms and what he hopes President Biden will focus on for the remainder of his term. 5-6 p.m. Paepcke Auditorium. $30. aspeninstitute.org
Snowmass Rodeo, 5-9 p.m. (main event at 7 p.m.) gosnowmass.com
