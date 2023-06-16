This week in Aspen history

One b/w photograph of early Aspen, with Aspen Mountain in the background. Several wooden buildings and fences are visible, 1882.

Aspen Historical Society/Masterson Estate Collection

“We understand that measures have been taken to establish a daily mail route from Aspen to the Glenwood or Grand River Hot Springs,” noted The Aspen Times on June 16, 1883. “There is now so much travel and commerce between these points that a daily mail route has become almost a necessity. At present letters are carried by anyone that chances to be coming or going on the route, and many letters and we think the most of the newspaper mail has been lost by carelessness. Glenwood Springs has a promising future before it and the population and travel fully warrant the new mail route. The press of the State will confer a favor by calling the attention of the powers that be to these facts. The proper petitions to the P.O. department have already been forwarded. There is as yet, not even a post office at the Springs.”

The image above shows Aspen in the early 1880s.