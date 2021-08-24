The Drop-In: A cultural tour of Snowmass

There’s more to Snowmass in the summer than mountain biking, free concerts and the rodeo, there is also art to be discovered (and created) all around the Village! Join Allie and Sara from Snowmass Tourism as they take a figure drawing class at Straight Line Studio, tour Anderson Ranch Arts Center and take pups Fritz and Lindie on the Snowmass Art Walk.

Fore more information about Art Walk visit https://www.gosnowmass.com/activity/art-walk/ and for more info on what to do in Snowmass visit https://www.gosnowmass.com/