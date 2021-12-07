Sunlight Mountain Resort postpones opening day

Sunlight Mountain Resort sits partially snow covered on a warm 45 degree day on the mountain.

As a result of lackluster snowfall throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, Sunlight Mountain Resort will not open Friday as previously planned, a resort spokesperson said.

“Despite their valiant efforts, our snowmakers were not able to get enough snow on the ground to open like we wanted to,” said Troy Hawks, Sunlight’s marketing and sales director, explaining warmer-than-average temperatures prevented many of the resort’s snowmaking plans.

While snow is in the forecast through the weekend, Hawks said resort staff are in “wait-and-see” mode.

“We haven’t set a new date, because we’re watching to see what really happens with the weather,” he said. “We’re disappointed we couldn’t deliver this weekend, but when we do open, we want to open for good.”

Electric vehicle drivers were offered a two-for-one lift ticket special this weekend and Hawks said that deal will still be offered on the opening weekend once the new opening date is set.





“Likely come next Tuesday or Wednesday, we’ll have a better idea of what we’re looking at for opening,” he said.

Follow Sunlight Mountain Resort on Facebook for updates about opening day and how the delay will affect the resort’s event schedule.

Tickets purchased for Friday-Sunday will be good throughout the season, which is slated to end in April, Hawks said.