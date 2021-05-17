Snowmass Village repeals outdoor mask zones

People wear masks while walking into Snowmass Village Mall on Monday, August 10, 2020. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



The mask zones in Snowmass Village are no more. Town Council unanimously approved Monday night an emergency ordinance that repeals all town-specific face covering ordinances in favor of aligning with Pitkin County Public Health guidance and regulations.

Effective immediately, people will no longer be required to wear a mask at all times when walking outside through Snowmass Center, Base Village and the Snowmass Mall.

Masks will still be required indoors at all times and outdoors when maintaining 6 feet of distance is not possible, but only through May 27.

Effective May 28, Pitkin County eases the mask rules, and there will be no outdoor mask requirement whatsoever. Masks are still required throughout Pitkin County on public transportation and in public indoor settings.

Plus, businesses and events can welcome unmasked patrons indoors if those businesses and event organizers show proof that at least 80% of guests are vaccinated and the other 20% of unvaccinated guests provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours.

Those rules will apply in Snowmass Village as well; it’s up to businesses to decide whether they want to accept unmasked patrons and to track vaccination status where applicable.

Mayor Bill Madsen, Councilwoman Alyssa Shenk and Councilman Tom Fridstein all voted in favor of the emergency ordinance; Councilman Tom Goode and Councilman Bob Sirkus were absent.

The city of Aspen let expire its outdoor mask zones earlier this month, but masks are required for indoor settings.

kwilliams@aspentimes.com