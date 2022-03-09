Snowmass briefs: Let the games begin
Registration is open for the Ullrhof Games, which return March 17 to the on-mountain Ullrhof Restaurant at Snowmass Ski Area.
The games are marketed as “a match of the beer-drinking titans” and include competitions like beer pong, speed quarters, corn hole and stump. A deck party, beer and food specials, a DJ and prize giveaways also are part of the festivities.
Teams of two can register by emailing Freddy Van Doorn at fvandoorn@aspensnowmass.com.
Also back this spring, the But Light Mountain Challenge brings weekly activities to the slopes of Snowmass. Events include a “Shoot and Scoot” uphill skiing and paintball shooting biathalon March 10, “Beers and Gears” fatbike banked slalom March 17, and “Grip it and Sip It” on-mountain snow golf course March 24.
Also on the docket: a “Scrambled Legs” mogul skiing and uphill running competition April 3 and the Gelande Quaffing Rocky Mountain Championships (a beer sliding, catching and drinking competition) April 10.
For more information, visit aspensnowmass.com/visit/events/bud-light-mountain-games.
Deadline approaching for sales tax rebate
Full-time residents of Snowmass Village have just over a week remaining to apply for a $50 sales tax rebate. The deadline is March 18; the application is online at tosv.com/313/Refunds-Rebates.
Qualified residents must prove residency in Snowmass Village for all of 2021 to get this year’s rebate.
Acceptable proof of residency includes voter registration in Snowmass Village, a driver’s license with a Snowmass Village address or a lease agreement with a Snowmass Village address.
Seasonal road weight limits go into effect March 15
Snowmass Village seasonal road weight limits will be in effect March 15 through June 15 to protect secondary subdivision roadways when the bases beneath the road are wet and soft.
The maximum gross vehicle weight limit for those roadways is 40,000 pounds. For more information, visit tosv.com/172/Road-Maintenance or call the town’s public works department at 970-923-5110.
Submit listings for our community briefs to kwilliams@aspentimes.com.
