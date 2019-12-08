Slideshow: Opening day at Aspen Highlands full of bluebird skies, bowl laps

Aspen Highlands opening day came with a surprise Saturday as nearly all of the mountain was open after Thursday night’s storm dropped a few more welcome inches of snow.

The resort, as well as Buttermilk, opened Saturday morning, and Highlands dropped the ropes on 994 acres (of its 1,054) Saturday after picking up 7 inches of snow Thursday.

A large crowd gathered at the top of the Loge Peak lift and waited for the Highland Bowl gate to open, which came just before 10 a.m. A line of skiers and boarders hiked their way along the trail to the 12,392-foot summit of Highland Peak to drop in.

At Buttermilk, the Klaus Obermeyer week-long party continued as Aspen Skiing Co. celebrated Obermeyer’s 100th birthday by renaming a run in his honor — Klaus’ Way — as well as a 100-year-pin. Buttermilk has been Obermeyer’s go-to mountain.

With all four Skico mountains open, there is access to more than 3,200 acres (of its 5,540 acres overall).