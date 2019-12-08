Slideshow: Opening day at Aspen Highlands full of bluebird skies, bowl laps

Skiers file through as the rope is lifted on the main gate of Highland Bowl during opening day on Saturday, December 7, 2019. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times) Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times
Eryn Barker, left, follows the line hiking up to the Highland Bowl gate on opening day at Aspen Highlands on Saturday, December 7, 2019. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times) Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times
A skier maneuvers around other skiers getting on the life to snag the first chair of opening day at Aspen Highlands on Saturday, December 7, 2019. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times) Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times
Sun shines on the freshly groomed runs on opening day at Aspen Highlands on Saturday, December 7, 2019. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times) Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times
Skiers and snowboarders cheer excitedly as the rope is lifted and the hike up Highland Bowl continues during opening day on Saturday, December 7, 2019. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times) Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times
Eric Fisher, left, and Eryn Barker prepare to drop into a line off of the Highland Bowl hike during opening day at Aspen Highlands on Saturday, December 7, 2019. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times) Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times
Matt Wiley from Canada straps his skis to his backpack in preparation of hiking Highland Bowl on opening day on Saturday, December 7, 2019. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times) Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times
People hike along the outer ridge for Highland Bowl during opening day at Aspen Highlands on Saturday, December 7, 2019. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times) Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times
Skiers come through the turnstile of the Exhibition Lift on opening day at Aspen Highlands on Saturday, December 7, 2019. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times) Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times
Skiers and snowboarders wait at the main gate to hike the rest of Highland Bowl during opening day at Aspen Highlands on Saturday, December 7, 2019. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times) Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times
People hike up to the main gate of Highland Bowl during opening day at Aspen Highlands on Saturday, December 7, 2019. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times) Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times
People hike up the ridge leading to Highland Bowl during opening day at Aspen Highlands on Saturday, December 7, 2019. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times) Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times
People wait in line for the opening of Aspen Highlands on Saturday, December 7, 2019. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times) Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times
Aspen Highlands opening day came with a surprise Saturday as nearly all of the mountain was open after Thursday night’s storm dropped a few more welcome inches of snow.
The resort, as well as Buttermilk, opened Saturday morning, and Highlands dropped the ropes on 994 acres (of its 1,054) Saturday after picking up 7 inches of snow Thursday.
A large crowd gathered at the top of the Loge Peak lift and waited for the Highland Bowl gate to open, which came just before 10 a.m. A line of skiers and boarders hiked their way along the trail to the 12,392-foot summit of Highland Peak to drop in.
At Buttermilk, the Klaus Obermeyer week-long party continued as Aspen Skiing Co. celebrated Obermeyer’s 100th birthday by renaming a run in his honor — Klaus’ Way — as well as a 100-year-pin. Buttermilk has been Obermeyer’s go-to mountain.
With all four Skico mountains open, there is access to more than 3,200 acres (of its 5,540 acres overall).
