Single motorcycle crash injures two riders on Highway 133 near Redstone
Incident occurred near Hayes Creek Falls south of Redstone
A single motorcycle crashed on Highway 133 near Redstone on Sunday afternoon, injuring both the driver and a passenger on the bike, according to Colorado State Patrol Sergeant Troy Kessler, who is a public information officer for the state patrol.
The call came in at 1:11 p.m. of a crash near mile marker 49.5, which is about two miles south of Redstone near Hayes Creek Falls.
A 51-year-old male from Buena Vista was driving the motorcycle, accompanied by a 42-year-old female passenger, Kessler said. He didn’t know where the female passenger was from and said he could not yet release their names.
Both of the riders were transported to the hospital with “potentially life-threatening injuries.”
Kessler said he did not know how the crash occurred but in the notes on the accident, “There’s no other vehicle listed, and there’s nothing in the notes to indicate another vehicle was involved,” indicating that just the single motorcycle crashed.
Single motorcycle crash injures two riders on Highway 133 near Redstone
A single motorcycle crashed on Highway 133 near Redstone on Sunday afternoon, injuring both the driver and a passenger on the bike.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User