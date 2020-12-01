Several valley trails closing for the winter
Sky Mountain Park, Crown trails among those taking a breather
It’s that time of year — numerous trails and open space parcels in the Roaring Fork Valley are closing for the winter for the benefit of wildlife.
The Rio Grande Trail closed at 5 p.m. Monday between Rock Bottom Ranch and Catherine Bridge. The roughly 2-mile stretch of the paved trail closes annual until April 30 at 5 p.m.
Seasonal closures take affect Tuesday (Dec. 1) at several properties held by Pitkin County Open Space and Trails, including Sky Mountain Park in the upper valley, Glassier Open Space and the Wheatley Open Space in the midvalley, Red Wind Point and the Perham Creek Trail in the Crystal River Valley.
The closure of Sky Mountain Park means the Airline, Cozyline, Skyline, Deadline and Viewline trails are closed until May 16. In addition, the closure affects the Seven Star Trail and Rim Trail North until May 16 and the Brush Creek Trail until April 1.
Bureau of Land Management holdings on the Crown in the midvalley are closed Dec. 1 through April 15. That includes the closure of trails such as Vasten, Buckhorn Traverse and Buckhorn and trails on the Prince Creek side above South Porcupine Ditch.
Most trails affected by the seasonal adjustment are clearly marked as closed.
On Red Hill, the Elk Traverse and north side trails are closed Dec. 1 through April 15.
The BLM lands on Light Hill south of Basalt, Williams Hill southeast of Basalt, Thompson Creek/Holgate Mesa southwest of Carbondale and the south side of Basalt Mountain will be closed Dec. 1 to April 15.
Trails in South Canyon west of Glenwood Springs and north of New Castle will also be closed Dec. 1 through April 15.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Several valley trails closing for the winter
It’s that time of year — hikers and mountain bikers must be aware that seasonal closures are taking effect on multiple trails in the area today for the winter for the benefit of wildlife.