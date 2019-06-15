Recipe of the Day: Woody Creek’s Unicorn Tears

Each day of the 2019 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, we here at The Aspen Times are going to be sharing a drink recipe from Food & Wine that you can find either in the Grand Tasting Tent or at a bar around town.

For the third and final day of the Classic we are going local and sharing a recipe from Woody Creek Distillers. You can find Woody Creek Distillers in the Grand Tasting Tent serving up a batch of Unicorn Tears, or if you happen to miss out, you can always head down to their tasting room in Basalt (open Tuesday through Saturday, 2 to 8 p.m.) long after the Food & Wine Classic leaves town.

Unicorn Tears

1.5 oz Woody Creek Gin

.5 oz fresh lemon juice

.5 oz aloe liquor

5 or more drops of Blue (butterfly pear flower extract)

Put the Woody Creek gin, fresh lemon juice and aloe liquor in a mixing glass, add some ice and stir until diluted. You can put your hand on the mixing glass while stirring as the heat of your hand helps with the dilution. Add some ice to a rocks glass and use a strainer to pour the gin mixture over the ice in the glass, then add a five or so drops of blur, stir and garnish with a lemon wedge.