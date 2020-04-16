Pitkin County’s 911 center named best in state

The new Aspen Police Department.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Pitkin County’s 911 dispatch center has been named best communication center in the state by a national professional organization for outstanding service, leadership and professionalism.

“I think it’s a big deal,” said Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo, noting that Pitkin County’s dispatchers were named the best out of 86 such centers in Colorado.

The Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center — located next to the North Forty Fire Station — was recognized for innovative training programs, which have included mindfulness classes, as well as technological advances that include a notification system used during the Lake Christine Fire in 2018, according to news release.

Brett Loeb, dispatch director, has been the catalyst for the positive and innovative changes made at the center in recent years, DiSalvo said.

“Brett deserves a lot of credit,” he said.

Loeb said he hopes the dispatch center’s achievements will drive changes in other dispatch centers across the state and country.

“I like to compare it to breaking trail in the backcounty,” Loeb said in the release.