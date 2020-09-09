Photos: Who says you can’t wear white after Labor Day? Mother Nature wore it well Tuesday
The Aspen Times
The quick moving snowstorm that rolled through Colorado on Tuesday made for a chilly but scenic Tuesday morning around Aspen.
While snow in September happens often, coming right after Labor Day and temperatures in the 80s just a few days before always makes us remember why we love living here. And not to worry, but we’ll be have sunny skies and be back in the 70s by the weekend.
Enjoy our shots from Tuesday morning Independence Pass and around Aspen.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Photos: Who says you can’t wear white after Labor Day? Mother Nature wore it well Tuesday
The quick moving snowstorm that rolled through Colorado on Tuesday made for a chilly but scenic Tuesday morning around Aspen.