Photos: Who says you can’t wear white after Labor Day? Mother Nature wore it well Tuesday

The quick moving snowstorm that rolled through Colorado on Tuesday made for a chilly but scenic Tuesday morning around Aspen.

While snow in September happens often, coming right after Labor Day and temperatures in the 80s just a few days before always makes us remember why we love living here. And not to worry, but we’ll be have sunny skies and be back in the 70s by the weekend.

Enjoy our shots from Tuesday morning Independence Pass and around Aspen.