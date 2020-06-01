Photos: Independence Pass opening day 2020

Mariah Lee, left, and Adolfo Verduzco swing in a hammock as they wait to be the first people to drive up Independence Pass from the Aspen side on opening day on Monday, June 1, 2020. Verduzco has lived in the Roaring Fork Valley for 22 years and said he has always wanted to be the first person to go up the pass when the gate opens for the season. “This is the first year we can make it work,” said Lee. The two arrived at the gate at 10 p.m. the night before and slept in their car to be the first in line. Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
People mingle outside of their vehicles as they wait for the Independence Pass gate to be opened for the summer on Monday, June 1, 2020. Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
People take in the sights from the summit of Independence Pass on opening day on Monday, June 1, 2020. Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
Bikers wait on the otherwise of the Independence Pass gate as the Colorado Department of Transportation open the road to vehicle traffic for the summer on Monday, June 1, 2020. Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
Kristen Henry, left, and Gail Holstein, both Independence Pass Foundation board members, wave as they count cars driving up the pass minutes after it was officially opened for motor vehicles for the summer on Monday, June 1, 2020. The two women counted 66 cars waiting to go up the pass as the gate was unlocked. Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
People mill around the summit of Independence Pass on opening day for the summer on Monday, June 1, 2020. Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
Cars drive to Aspen over Independence Pass past a spray painted snowbank near Upper Lost Man on Monday, June 1, 2020. Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
A line of cars snake their way to the summit in the first hour of Independence Pass being officially open to motor vehicles for the summer on Monday, June 1, 2020. Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
A line of cars snake their way to the summit in the first hour of Independence Pass being officially open to motor vehicles for the summer on Monday, June 1, 2020. Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
Cars line up before the official opening of the Independence Pass gate before noon in Aspen on Monday, June 1, 2020. Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
Last year, Independence Pass, which tops out at 12,095 feet, did not open until May 31 because of the avalanche debris after the March storms. Before that, the latest opening was June 5 in 2008.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.