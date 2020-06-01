 Photos: Independence Pass opening day 2020 | AspenTimes.com
Photos: Independence Pass opening day 2020

Independence Pass east of Aspen opened Monday for the summer season, and it is one of the latest openings in the past dozen years.

The delay was related to the coronavirus pandemic, but as the restrictions have lifted, officials were able to open the pass, which typically opens the Thursday before Memorial Day Weekend.

Last year, Independence Pass, which tops out at 12,095 feet, did not open until May 31 because of the avalanche debris after the March storms. Before that, the latest opening was June 5 in 2008.

