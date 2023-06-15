Photos: Welcome party kicks off Food & Wine Classic’s 40th year in Aspen
The 40th annual Food & Wine Classic officially started on Thursday night with its invite-only welcome party at the St. Regis hotel in Aspen.
Food & Wine magazine editor Hunter Lewis, after being introduced by chef and TV star Andrew Zimmern, gave the opening marks. This included a special award presentation for famed celebrity chef Bobby Flay, who was named “best new chef” in 1992 but never actually got his award until Thursday.
The Food & Wine festivities get underway in earnest on Friday and go through Sunday afternoon.
