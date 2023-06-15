Photos: Welcome party kicks off Food & Wine Classic’s 40th year in Aspen

Chef and noted TV host Andrew Zimmern helps sabre the champagne to officially kick off the 40th annual Food & Wine Classic on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the welcome party at the St. Regis hotel in Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

The 40th annual Food & Wine Classic officially started on Thursday night with its invite-only welcome party at the St. Regis hotel in Aspen.

Food & Wine magazine editor Hunter Lewis, after being introduced by chef and TV star Andrew Zimmern, gave the opening marks. This included a special award presentation for famed celebrity chef Bobby Flay, who was named “best new chef” in 1992 but never actually got his award until Thursday.

The Food & Wine festivities get underway in earnest on Friday and go through Sunday afternoon.

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay, left, gets emotional while presented with a long overdue “best new chef” award during the Food & Wine Classic’s welcome party on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the St. Regis Aspen. As told on stage by Food & Wine magazine editor Hunter Lewis, Flay really did win this award in 1992 but, for no real reason, they decided not to actually hand out the award that year. Lewis thought it was time for Flay, one of the most beloved TV chefs, to get his recognition. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

