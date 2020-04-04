Photos: Essential Workers in the Roaring Fork Valley
The Aspen Times
At 6 a.m. on Thursday, March 26, the stay-at-home order issued by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis went into effect. As a photojournalist, I’ve been documenting Pitkin County during the COVID-19 pandemic. I noticed that although there have been many changes — restaurants are open only for carry-out or delivery, only 30 people are allowed inside Aspen’s City Market is at one time and we have to stay 6 feet away from one another — life does continue. I wanted to document the people deemed “essential workers” within the Roaring Fork Valley that are keeping our communities safe, healthy and functioning, while giving them an opportunity to be recognized and highlighted.
