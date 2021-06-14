No foul play suspected in two unrelated Snowmass Village deaths, officials say

The Pitkin County Coroner’s Office and Snowmass Village Police responded to two unrelated deaths in Snowmass village this weekend, according to county coroner Steve Ayers.

Both reports were unattended deaths, according to Ayers and Snowmass Village Police Chief Brian Olson. No foul play is suspected in either case, Olson said.

The first Snowmass death was reported around 1:45 a.m. Friday, Olson confirmed. The deceased, a 39-year-old woman, was found inside town-owned workforce housing on Hawk Ridge Lane, according to Ayers and Olson.

Ayers said the coroner’s office was awaiting the results of a postmortem examination Monday and also would conduct a toxicology report, which typically takes several weeks, before releasing a cause of death.

The coroner’s office and Snowmass police also responded to another report of an unattended death of a male at approximately 7 p.m. Sunday on Meadow Road in the Melton Ranch subdivision. The cause of that death also is pending further investigation from the coroner’s office.

“There was nothing at the scene that led us to believe it was anything other than accidental,” Olson said of the Melton Ranch death.

The coroner’s office had not yet released the names of either of the deceased nor the age of the male in Melton Ranch as of 6 p.m. Monday.

