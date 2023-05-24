New city of Aspen communications team to get a new boss

The City of Aspen's new director of communications, William Porter, will start June 5.

City of Aspen/Courtesy photo

Newsrooms, ahem, aren’t the only entities in Aspen to experience rapid turnover. The entire communications team at the city of Aspen is new within the past year.

The newest of the new happens to be the boss. William Porter will replace Denise White as communications director. His first official day in the office will be June 5.

He was the interim communications director and public information officer for Adams County.

“He has a really impressive resume, and I’m happy to have him in the office,” said Emily Ford, communications coordinator. “As the only PIO for Adams County, William helped on the launch of the Adams County Health Department.”

Ford started with Aspen in December 2022 after relocating from Memphis, Tenn.





Jenna Ioffredo, digital communications coordinator, also began in December after a transition from education after six years.

Carolyn Sackariason, a communications coordinator, also started in December, following a decades-long career in journalism, including at The Aspen Times, the Aspen Daily News, and Aspen Public Radio.

Jami McMannes, prior communications manager, left her position last month and the city is actively looking to hire for her role.