Mountain Mayhem: The Snow Ball

Warren Kruger with his wife, Laura Calabrese Kruger, who received the community leadership award for her philanthropy supporting the Colorado-based Shining Stars Foundation.

May Selby Photo Credit

The first edition of the Snow Ball, in support of Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research and the launch of Children’s Oncology Support Fund founded by film producer Thomas Pierce, took place in Aspen Jan. 26-29. The weekend opened with a reception at the ASPENX Mountain Club presented by Chopard on Thursday, was punctuated by a gala at The St. Regis Aspen on Saturday, and closed with a brunch at PARC presented by Aero, along with other events along the way.

For the main act on Saturday, The St. Regis Aspen’s ballroom was transformed into a winter wonderland of epic proportions themed as a “black-tie fantasy” event. Guests were dressed for the Oscars in tuxedos and gowns, many accented with florals, feathers and gems. The evening opened with a cocktail reception including a silent auction, then a gala dinner with a live auction conducted by Jamie McDonald.

Pierce took to the stage to welcome all, followed by inspiring speeches by Marcia Gay Harden and Denise Rich. Laura Calabrese Kruger received the community leadership award for her philanthropy actions supporting Colorado based Shining Stars Foundation.

A balloon raffle paddle was set off with a bang, raising up to $450,000 and included prizes from Lugano Diamonds, Chopard, and a luxury trip by Kempinski Grand Hotel St. Moritz. The program continued with a live auction with a variety of art pieces and one-of-a-kind luxury items and experiences.

Highlights of the night were performances by musical artist Asher Monroe, the legendary Diana Ross wearing a black sequin dress with a purple taffeta wrap who sang “I’m Coming Out,” as she sauntered onto the stage. Macy Gray performed afterward with a rousing rendition of “Creep” and many of her top hits. The after party kept the energy flowing with DJ Julia Sandstrom then AMÉMÉ on the decks.





Thanks to the support of presenting partner Chopard, and co-presenting sponsors FARFETCH and Weber Boxer Group, the event was a resounding success, raising $2.5 million in support of Children’s Oncology Support Fund’s launch and dedication to the development of more effective therapies for pediatric cancer patients. Proceeds from the event will go to Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research. Additional sponsors included Champagne Bollinger, Casa Del Sol, Desolas Mezcal, DAOU Family Estates, The Snow Lodge Aspen, The St. Regis Aspen, Hendricks, Lugano Diamonds, and Aero who invited me to join.

The gala was hosted by Oscar winner and honorary chair Marcia Gay Harden and Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation founder and honoree Denise Rich. International celebrities, philanthropists, and notable guests from all over the world also took part, including Diana Ross, Macy Gray, Eulala Scheel, Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson, William Abadie, Bradley Theodore, Laura Calabrese Kruger, Shari Liu Fellows, Scott and Carly Weber, His Highness Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg Lippe, Her Royal Highness Dr. Princess Antonia Schaumburg-Lippe, Harleen Kaur, Samuel Deutsch, Ashley Wyndham, Julianne Kiel, Aspen Mayor Torre, Jean-Baptiste Maillard, Sarah Mutch, Bella Hunter, Diego Boneta, Keni Silva, Julian Polak, Eugenia Kuzmina, Stephane & Sabrina De Baets, Kenneth Baboun, Diana Anaid, Sara Alviti & Mark Genz, Amy Green, Alla LaRoque, Jordan Rich, Shea Marie and Andres Fanjul.

Event co-chairs were Samuel J. Deutsch, Harleen Kaur, Shari Liu Fellows, Carly and Scott Weber and Ashley Wyndham.

Save the date for next year and learn more at http://www.aspensnowball.com .

French actor William Abadie, from “Emily in Paris,” with film producer Thomas Pierce, who founded Children’s Oncology Support Fund.

SocialLightPhoto

Diana Ross sings “I’m Coming Out” as she comes out on stage at the Snow Ball.

May Selby Photo Credit

Alan Klein and Irene Martino.

Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com photo

Sara Alviti and Mark Genz.

Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com photo.

Eulala Scheel and Marcia Gay Harden.

Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com photo.

Denise Rich speaks to the important work of Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research named after her late daughter.

Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com photo

Castellani, Antonio Di Oronzo, Jayma Cardoso, Sabrina and Stephane De Baets, Ramona Bruland and Michael Goldberg.

Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com photo

Alla LaRoque in a Marchesa gown.

Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com photo