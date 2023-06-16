Mountain Mayhem: Relais & Châteaux chef retreat

The Relais & Châteaux North American Chefs’ Conference held in Aspen in May.

May Selby/Courtesy photo

Established in 1954 in France, Relais & Châteaux is an association of independent hotels and restaurants. What started out as just a few properties in France that were strung together as a “route du bonheur” or “road to happiness,” the current number is 580 hotels and restaurants spanning the world. Many are family-owned, such as the only two in Colorado — Dunton Hot Springs near Telluride, and The Little Nell here in Aspen — and all are committed to delivering thoughtful hospitality with an emphasis on fine wine and cuisine, which is sourced in sustainable ways. The members of Relais & Châteaux protect and promote the wealth and diversity of the world’s culinary and hospitality traditions to ensure they continue to thrive.

Last month, approximately 30 Relais & Châteaux chefs, restaurateurs, and staff members descended upon Aspen for their annual North American Chefs’ Conference. They came from Montana, Wyoming, Ontario, Vermont, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, the Caribbean, Hawaii, and beyond, and this was the first time this gathering was held in Aspen, which served as a special setting to connect with one another and this place.

Mornings were spent in seminars, discussing shared values centered around sustainability pillars in hospitality and cuisine, as well as environmental conservation goals such as operating with zero plastic and how to get there. They shared best practices for preparing and serving pleasurable and healthy cuisine, while also preserving the cultural identity of each property. When not engaged in discussion, all enjoyed Aspen and the quiet season just before summer — setting out on group activities such as hiking Hunter Creek, fishing at T-Lazy-7 Ranch, and e-biking to Woody Creek Tavern for lunch.

A true highlight of the visit was spending the day at the 113-acre Rock Bottom Ranch near Basalt, one of three sites owned by Aspen Center for Environmental Studies (ACES). Pat Banks, the new agriculture director for ACES, and the team at Rock Bottom Ranch welcomed all and led farm tours to provide insights into their regenerative agriculture production systems. The way ACES prioritizes land stewardship, ecosystem health, and animal welfare resonated with the chefs and their own perspectives.

Learn more about this global network of independent hotels and restaurants by visiting relaischateaux.com .





Josh Drage, executive chef at the Ranch at Rock Creek in Montana; Henning Rahm, general manager of The Little Nell; and Brian Wallace, executive chef at Dunton Hot Springs near Telluride. May Selby/Courtesy photo

Relais Châteaux’s director of gastronomy, events & HR membership services, Alexis Lalo, and its international director of member services, Brenda Homick. May Selby/Courtesy photo

Pat Banks, who joined ACES this spring as the agriculture director at Rock Bottom Ranch, leads a farm tour for the visiting chefs. May Selby/Courtesy photo

Little Nell Culinary Director Matt Zubrod with Nathan Rich, executive chef for Twin Farms in Vermont, and Jason Bangerter, executive chef at Langdon Hall in Ontario, Canada. May Selby/Courtesy photo

Hiking Hunter Creek with Chef Gabriel Kreuther, whose eponymous restaurant in Manhattan just celebrated its eighth anniversary; Josh Rosenberg, who recently joined The Nell as director of operations; Paul Gagne, executive chef at The Fearrington House in North Carolina; and Gunnar Thompson, executive chef at Glenmere Mansion in New York. May Selby/Courtesy photo

Little Nell pastry chefs Barbara Marcos and Meghan McGarvey at Rock Bottom Ranch. May Selby/Courtesy photo

Carla Stachurski, brand manager for Relais & Châteaux, toasts with Emmanuel West, food & beverage manager for Twin Farms in Vermont, thanks to Aspen Brewing Company’s Ryan Maxey, Matt Johnson, and Cameron Freeman. May Selby/Courtesy photo

Chef Jim Peloza with The Nell tends to the grill at the Rock Bottom farm tour and lunch. May Selby/Courtesy photo

Triple Creek Ranch in Montana’s executive chef, Jacob Leatherman, and a.m. chef Hayley Finks. May Selby/Courtesy photo

Greens, cornbread, and grilled veggies on the buffet at Rock Bottom Ranch. May Selby/Courtesy photo