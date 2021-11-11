Mountain Mayhem: In Good ‘Company’

An Aspen Community Theatre dress rehearsal leading up to opening night.



Aspen Community Theatre returns to the stage for three closing weekend performances of Stephen Sondheim’s musical “Company” Nov. 12-14.

It takes a village to produce “Company” in Aspen with its 17-person volunteer cast, 8-member orchestra, director Jeff James-Schlepp, musical director/conductor Dory Light, Amy Kaiser Pendarvis as producer and many others from the production staff, production crew, board members, family, friends and students.

It feels great to be back at the theater, with masks and proof of vaccination required to enter the Wheeler Opera House, and like a nice haven to enjoy a live performance.

My favorite part of Aspen Community Theatre is recognizing members of our community – Gerald DeLisser (Peter) used to work next to my husband’s restaurant, Katriona Hembury (in the ensemble) is a colleague of mine at Aspen Skiing Company, Nina Gabianelli (Jeanne) is a friend from Aspen Historical Society, I taught snowboarding with Brian Keleher (Harry) at Buttermilk in the 90s, I know Naomi Havlen (Sarah) and Amy Laha (Susan) from being on the team at The Aspen Times, and I’ve taken many a Pure Barre class from Charlie Fields (David).

The show is certainly mature, with the storyline set on the protagonist Bobby, played by Travis Lane McDiffett, as he turns 35 and wonders whether he ought to be tying the knot. He visits with various married friends and seems to be taken aback to learn their relationships aren’t all that rosy.





I’ll leave the rest for you to see in person if you can make it there this weekend for the 7 p.m. show on Friday or Saturday or 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday.

Order tickets online from $20-$20 from the Wheeler Opera House box office http://www.aspenshowtix.com .

Amy Kaiser Pendarvis sings “Getting Married Today.”



Katrina Klawiter, Adriana Cipponeri and Julia Whalen play the protagonist’s girlfriends.



The Aspen Community Theatre cast beaming from being back onstage.



Curious bachelor Bobby played by Travis Lane McDiffett leans in as Joanne played by Nina Gabianelli shares words of marriage wisdom.



The talented eight-member orchestra onstage and backlit in blue hues.



Julia Whalen makes her Aspen Community Theatre debut as Marta, shown here during her solo, “Another Hundred People.”



Charlie Fields as David, Maureen Jackson as Jenny, Gerald DeLisser as Peter and Amy Laha as Susan.



After taking their bow, the cast shows their gratitude to one and all.

