Mountain Mayhem: In Good ‘Company’
Aspen Community Theatre returns to the stage for three closing weekend performances of Stephen Sondheim’s musical “Company” Nov. 12-14.
It takes a village to produce “Company” in Aspen with its 17-person volunteer cast, 8-member orchestra, director Jeff James-Schlepp, musical director/conductor Dory Light, Amy Kaiser Pendarvis as producer and many others from the production staff, production crew, board members, family, friends and students.
It feels great to be back at the theater, with masks and proof of vaccination required to enter the Wheeler Opera House, and like a nice haven to enjoy a live performance.
My favorite part of Aspen Community Theatre is recognizing members of our community – Gerald DeLisser (Peter) used to work next to my husband’s restaurant, Katriona Hembury (in the ensemble) is a colleague of mine at Aspen Skiing Company, Nina Gabianelli (Jeanne) is a friend from Aspen Historical Society, I taught snowboarding with Brian Keleher (Harry) at Buttermilk in the 90s, I know Naomi Havlen (Sarah) and Amy Laha (Susan) from being on the team at The Aspen Times, and I’ve taken many a Pure Barre class from Charlie Fields (David).
The show is certainly mature, with the storyline set on the protagonist Bobby, played by Travis Lane McDiffett, as he turns 35 and wonders whether he ought to be tying the knot. He visits with various married friends and seems to be taken aback to learn their relationships aren’t all that rosy.
I’ll leave the rest for you to see in person if you can make it there this weekend for the 7 p.m. show on Friday or Saturday or 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday.
Order tickets online from $20-$20 from the Wheeler Opera House box office http://www.aspenshowtix.com.
