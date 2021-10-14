Mountain Mayhem: As good as gold
Closing out the weekend of the Food & Wine Classic, I hosted a gold-themed party for a benchmark birthday at 7908 downtown in Aspen. Owning it, I shared the age I was turning on the invitation, asking guests to come celebrate my golden – or 50th – trip around the sun. Fortuitously timed to take place just a few days before the mask mandate returned, the gold gala saw guests dressed in gilded attire who came ready to get down to the sounds of DJ Golden and resident DJ Bryan Normand (a.k.a. Kid Kamillion). Dance Aspen dancers performed as a flash mob style, as well as with solo, duet and other arrangements throughout the night. Tammy Baar and Naoma Gleason added a gilded touch with gold temporary tattoos available for guests to choose from in all shapes and sizes. Executive Chef Byron Gomez created a bounty of charcuterie, cheese and crudité. Expert baker Elissa Buckley whipped up one of her D’Elissious cakes with buttercream frosting. Master Sommelier Jonathan Pullis and director of spirits Matt Corbin made recommendations for wines and signature cocktails. And Lucas Zielasko with SocialLight Photo Booth brought the props and snapped the pix to capture some of the fun from the fiesta as shown here, showing all that glitters can be gold. I think life it too short to miss celebrating all the marks and am thankful for all of my friends and family who make every day special.
