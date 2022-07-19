Monks’ mandala sand painting underway at Aspen Chapel
Tibetan Buddhist Monks visiting from Drepung Loseling Monastery this week are continuing the work they started of a mandala sand painting on Sunday morning at the Aspen Chapel.
Mediations with the monks are free and open to the public at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The public can also view the monks creating the mandala sand painting from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday; 9:30-11 a.m. and 1:30-5 p.m. Wednesday; and 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday. The closing ceremony and dispersal of the sand take place from 2-3 p.m. Thursday.
All events also are live-streamed on http://www.aspenchapel.org.
To date the monks have created mandala sand paintings in more than 100 museums, art centers, and colleges and universities in the United States and Europe, according to a news release from Aspen Chapel.
