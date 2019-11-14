Hit the road: 6 marijuana tours to try in Denver

Most companies in cannabis-friendly cities across the country are still trying to navigate the confusion surrounding social consumption regulations (ahem, Aspen), but one workaround is through hosting official tours and bespoke experiences.

As the first metropolis to make marijuana legal for adult use, Denver has one of the most extensive selections of organized outings compared to locales like Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle and San Francisco.

Whether you’re a seasoned enthusiast or a canna-curious tourist, here are the six best tour operators to try the next time you make it down to the Mile High City.

Cultivating Spirits

Cannabis culinary expert Philip Wolf pioneered the art of pairing the plant with food and wine, forming Cultivating Spirits in 2014. Specializing in a three-course dining experience and working with a rotating roster of Colorado top chefs, his goal is to celebrate smoking cannabis instead of infusing with it. Each course is served with a different strain complementary to each dish, while Wolf acts as a cannabis sommelier to take you through the tasting notes of both the flower and food. Plus, he’ll even make a special trip to Aspen if you’d like to host an event of your own in High Country.

Book: cultivatingspirits.com

Seed & Smith

A cannabis cultivator, concentrate manufacturer and retailer, Seed & Smith is dedicated to perfecting the craft of producing high-quality cannabis in Denver. With customer education and transparency its primary focus, the dispensary offers a 45-minute “Seed-to-Sale Tour,” which takes guests through the on-site grow facility, harvest room, extraction lab and packaging process, with plenty of photo ops along the way.

Book: seedandsmith.com

My 420 Tours

Founded in 2013, My 420 Tours is technically North America’s first legal marijuana tourism company. Offering cannabis-friendly transportation to and from Denver International Airport and local lodging options, the company is best known for curated cultural experiences including its “Sushi & Joint Rolling” class, “Haunted Hash” party bus outing and immersive experience at the Church of Cannabis. All clients are also privy to complete package deals, plus discounts at partner dispensaries.

Book: my420tours.com

Puff, Pass & Paint

Landscape painter Heidi Keyes launched Puff, Pass & Paint in Denver in 2014 and has since expanded to offering cannabis-infused creative classes in 13 cities across the U.S. Held in private residences, budding artists are encouraged to BYOC (bring your own cannabis) to smoke, vape or eat while you follow step-by-step instructions to create your own mind-altered masterpiece. Each 120-minute session includes a teacher—Keyes herself hosts classes in Denver—and all of the art supplies you’ll need. Puff, Pass & Pottery, grow tours, hash-making classes, infused cooking classes, cannabis karaoke nights, and more are also offered through its parent company Colorado Cannabis Tours.

Book: cannabistours.com

Loopr

As Denver’s only smoking lounge on wheels, locals and tourists alike can take a ride in luxury while legally consuming cannabis. The tricked-out tour bus hops from hotspot to hotspot around downtown following its just-launched and “Green Line” route where riders can schedule pickups and drop-offs via its mobile app. Loopr also offers grow tours, special events for foodies, dispensary discounts, private rides and even a monthly punch pass.

Book: rideloopr.com

City Sessions Denver

Goldie Solodar starting giving private, high-minded tours for friends, family and visitors from around the globe in 2014. A year later, she hired her first employee at City Sessions Denver, which has grown into a go-to for immersive experiences in all areas of the industry. From sharing personal product picks and hosting behind-the-scenes grow tours to offering cannabis-friendly ski town shuttles and sightseeing adventures, City Sessions Denver creates custom itineraries for every level of cannabis connoisseur. It also publishes an annual City Sessions Guidebook and has an extensive inventory of vaporizing devices including PAX, Puffco and Volcano to rent while you’re in town.

Book: citysessionsdenver.com

