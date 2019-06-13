High Country: A Crop of Cannabis Cookbooks

SHOP LOCAL Explore Booksellers 221 E. Main St. 970-925-5336 explorebooksellers.com

The current cannabis food movement sweeping the country has yet to gain official acknowledgement from Food & Wine Classic festival organizers, despite the plant playing a role in events beyond the tents every year since its host state went legal for adult use in 2014.

From exclusive THC-infused, five-course dinners at a Red Mountain mansion to a private CBD yoga class to cure your hangover to celebrity guest chefs imbibing at after-parties, cannabis will play a bigger role in the weekend scene than ever before. This year’s headlining guest Martha Stewart (aka America’s “Cool Weed Grandma”) is even going green — albeit as a consultant for Canadian marijuana company Canopy Growth, where she is advising on development for a CBD line for people and their pets.

So while we wait for Food & Wine to debut an “Edibles 101” seminar on the official schedule someday, here are five of the best high-minded bibles for budding cannabis chefs:

‘Edibles: Small Bites for the Modern Cannabis Kitchen’

By Stephanie Hua, Coreen Carroll

Chronicle Books, $19.95

This collection of 30 bite-sized, low-dose recipes ventures boldly beyond pot brownies with tasty, innovative treats. Designed for bakers of all skill levels, it aims to help readers master simple recipes like Spiced Superfood Truffles alongside more advanced creations like Strawberry Jam Pavlovas — complete with instructions for creating base ingredients like cannabutters and oils, as well as detailed information on dosage and portions.

‘Pot in Pans: A History of Eating Cannabis’

By Robyn Griggs Lawrence

Rowman & Littlefield, $34

Cannabis has provided humans with nutrition, medicine and solace since the earliest cave people discovered its powers. As the first published book to trace the comprehensive timeline of cannabis cookery to its roots, following its path as it has evolved, “Pot in Pans” examines the history and connection to today’s thriving edibles market.

‘Bong Appétit: Mastering the Art of Cooking with Weed’

By the editors of Vice Munchies

Ten Speed Press, $30

Based on the popular Munchies and Viceland television series, “Bong Appétit” is the “Joy of Cooking” for a new generation. Breaking down the science of infusing (oils, butters, milks, alcohol and more) with cannabis, it also features 65 elevated recipes ranging from weed-infused basted chicken to chimichurri to brownie sundaes. Along the way, the book hits on politics, dosage and strain pairings with tips from Vice friends and experts, including “Bong Appétit” stars Ry Prichard and Vanessa Lavorato.

‘The 420 Gourmet’

By Jeff the 420 Chef

Harper Collins, $29.99

Dubbed “the Julia Child of weed” by The Daily Beast, Jeff the 420 Chef is the go-to guru among Los Angeles celebrity circles for his private feasts and known for inventing the process which neutralizes the herbaceous taste and smell of cannabis in edibles. In “The 420 Gourmet,” he combines his fun-loving approach to cooking with practical information about marijuana: specific guidelines for safe dosing (along with a comprehensive dosage calculator); strain summaries with their typical effects and benefits; along with signature recipes featuring gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan and kosher options.

‘The Art of Weed Butter’

By Mennlay Golokeh Aggrey

Ulysses Press, $14.95

Most cannabis cooking begins with weed-infused butter (aka cannabutter), which is the optimal way to transfer THC from the plant into food. “The Art of Weed Butter” teaches you how to infuse cannabis into butter, coconut oil or virtually any fat through helpful photos and step-by-step instructions resulting in the perfect base for any application.

