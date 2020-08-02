We’re Open: Townie at the W Aspen

We’re Open In a continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses are open, The Aspen Times started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We wanted to connect consumers with the work businesses were doing to stay open.

Business name: Townie at the W Aspen

Address: 550 S. Spring St., Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-431-0800

Web: http://www.waspenhotel.com

Social media: @WAspenHotel (Instagram/Facebook)

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Townie: In April, we debuted the W Aspen Townie Food Truck (formerly called the Bitsy Trailer), a curbside addition to the hotel set up to feed first responders and locals during the hotel’s “Safer at Home” pause. The Townie was such a huge success that we’ve now made it a permanent fixture at W Aspen and even expanded the experience with new cafe-style seating in front of the hotel. The menu, by our talented executive chef Jackie Siao, includes the CO Rockies Triple Play (Hebrew National 1/4lb hot dog, amoroso roll, Carolina style pulled pork, purple poppy seed slaw); Milstein Philly Roasted Chicken Sandwich (caramelized onions and peppers, horseradish mustard mayo, cheese sauce on an amoroso roll); and the Cali Club (roasted turkey, crushed avocado, hot house tomatoes, peppered bacon, black garlic aioli, lettuce on a sourdough loaf).

We also took a look at existing spaces at the hotel to see how we could expand the W Aspen experience and leverage the amazing views of the Aspen mountains while also keeping within the current restrictions. And this summer we transformed our WET Deck cabanas into mini private dining areas. The culinary team added a special Surf or Turf menu to heighten the experience and we’ve been hosting a series of groups ever since.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

Townie: One thing we’ve all learned through this experience is that we are truly in this together. We continue to support our local Aspen partners and businesses by recommending guests shop, book experiences and dine at their establishments. In turn, the best way to support us is to continue to come and enjoy our dining options and enjoy a night or two away from home for a staycation.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

Townie: Week after week, we continue to see locals coming back to enjoy our offerings throughout the property, which means everyone is enjoying the experience.