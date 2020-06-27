We’re Open: The Edge Restaurant & Bar

The Edge Restaurant and Bar is open in Snowmass Village.

Business name: The Edge Restaurant & Bar

Address: 690 Carriage Way, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Phone: 970-923-4004

Web: http://www.theedgesnowmass.com

Email: edge@thetimberline.com

Social media: @theedgesnowmass (Instagram), The Edge Restaurant & bar (Facebook)

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

The Edge Restaurant & Bar: Our chef Janson has added some new items to our summer menu. You can find dishes inspired by different cuisines, such as German, Austrian and American. You should try our specialties: Schnitzel and cheese fondue. Our menu also offers a variety of seafood, including mussels and cocktail shrimp. We can’t wait to see the restaurant full again.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

ERB: Please spread the word through the community that we are open from Tuesday to Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and our food is fantastic and at reasonable prices. Bring your friends and enjoy delicious food and drinks at The Edge in Snowmass.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

ERB: We keep updating our website http://www.theedgesnowmass.com and through social media on Facebook and Instagram: the Edge Restaurant & Bar. You can know about all the special days and see photos of our fantastic food. Do not hesitate to contact us via phone or social media if you have any questions.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

ERB: We had a family birthday party that really had not been able to spend time together. Seeing the joy on their faces was priceless.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

ERB: We make sure to follow all the health rules in the restaurant while providing a service to our guests. We offer all food to-go except cheese fondue. We have a great patio where you can enjoy your dinner, drinks and feel safe.