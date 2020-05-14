We’re Open: The Aspen Emporium and Flying Circus

The Aspen Emporium and Flying Circus is open for business right off Main Street in downtown Aspen. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses remain open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. You can also find our continuously updated “What’s Open” list of businesses that are operating on our website at http://www.aspentimes.com. To be featured as a business profile, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.

Business Name: The Aspen Emporium and Flying Circus

Address: 315 E. Main St., Aspen, CO 81611 (across from Hotel Jerome and next to the Miner’s building)

Phone: 970-544-2499

Web: http://www.emporiumandflying circus.com

Email: info@AspenEmporium.net

Facebook/Instagram: @emporiumandflyingcircus

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time?

Aspen Emporium: We have used the last two months to clean, paint and re-merchandise our 80-plus local artists and vendors inside under our “Victorian big top.” When the snow began to melt, we began work outside by planting our “Carlin runner beans” along the fences and found some new garden suppliers for your gardening needs.

AT: What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

AE: Because our business is all about community and supporting and showcasing local artists with one-of-a-kind handmade items, we have focused on social media through Facebook and Instagram, as well as updating our website to show new product lines. Food products such as farm-fresh organic eggs, local honey, sauces, oils and vinegars have continually been restocked. We provide curbside pick-up as well as store visits by appointment. We are now completely open to the public with health code rules applied.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

AE: Make a purchase, in the store, online or curbside. No purchase is too small to show your support of a locally serving business. With the Saturday markets canceled this summer, you will find many of your favorite vendors with us inside and outside as weather permits. We are longtime locals, supporting local, and here for you the local!

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

AE: We are now allowed to open our “Victorian big top” with masks and social distancing so you can come inside and experience the full collective of artists and vendors, as well as on social media and our website!

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

AE: People calling us and emailing us to set in-store appointments or curbside drops in order to purchase products from our local artists. They have made a huge effort by doing this to “brave the virus” and choose to support us!

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

AE: Several of our artist and vendors are donating 100% of sales from their art this month to help keep our doors open. Things like that are what makes us a community and keep us here for you!