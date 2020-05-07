We’re Open: Susan Carrolan Millinery

Susan Carrolan Millinery in the Aspen Airport Business Center has shifted from making hats to making masks during the pandemic.

Courtesy photo

Business name: Susan Carrolan Millinery

Address: 408 Aspen Airport Business Ct, Unit 1-C, Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-309-7044

Web: http://www.aspenhatlady.com

Email: susan@susancarrolanmillinery.com

Instagram: @aspenhatlady

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Susan Carrolan Millinery: We are a hat-making company, but we have started making masks during this time. It’s been an interesting process trying different fabrics and patterns, figuring out the best fit for everyone’s specific face type. Kind of like fitting a hat, but different.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

SCM: Come get a mask or a hat if you need one. The masks are $20, with lots of different fabrics and sizes. Since we all have to wear them now, we are trying to make them out of fun, comfortable fabrics. We can typically get orders out within a day or two.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

SCM: Online at http://www.aspenhatlady.com.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

SCM: It has been fun to interact with customers who are picking up masks, talking at a distance and hearing about their reality during this time.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

SCM: We are still here, making hats and masks. Working on new hat ideas for the summer with the pandemic in mind. Open to ideas of what people feel they might need. I always say my best new products come from my customer requests.