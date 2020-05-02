We’re Open: Skye Gallery Aspen

Skye Gallery Aspen has closed its doors, but remains operational through virtual tours and online shopping.

Olive and West/courtesy

Business name: Skye Gallery Aspen

Address: 535 E. Cooper Ave., Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-948-9120/970-710-7401

Web: https://skyegalleryaspen.com/

Email: info@skyegalleryaspen.com

Social media: @skyegalleryaspen

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Skye Gallery: Getting creative during this time has been a silver-lining of the current situation! We have put the gallery online for the first time. All of our available artwork and gift shop items are available on our website. We have also been individually emailing clients, checking in and sending different pieces of art we think they might like. Even though this is a difficult time for all, art has a way of lifting spirits.

Skye also took a virtual tour of the current exhibition “Tales Of Water” and posted the video on our Instagram and website. Check it out if you’re interested in seeing and hearing about this show!

We have been posting on all social media channels to keep our customers engaged; we post all of our gallery updates and available artwork on our Instagram and Facebook @SkyeGalleryAspen. Now you can shop our gift shop and all available work by artists we have represented directly from our website, Instagram and Facebook.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

SG: The community can support Skye Gallery by staying involved and active along our journey — follow us on Instagram and like us on Facebook. Stay tuned with the new work we post, and if you’re interested in purchasing artwork you can do so through our Instagram, website, calling or emailing.

Browse through our website to see all we have to offer, dive into the “available work” and “gift shop” tabs to shop our offerings. Email us if you have any inquiries at info@skyegalleryaspen.com or call us at 970-948-9120.

If you’re in Aspen you can walk past the gallery and see the show through the windows, it looks gorgeous! We will have a new show opening at the end of May (our opening will have to be virtual) so please stop by the windows to see this current exhibit before it’s over.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

SG: Online at http://www.skyegalleryaspen.com under the “Available work” and “Gift shop” tab, and on social media.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

SG: We had to close the gallery March 13, the day our new exhibition was supposed to open. Our current exhibition, “Tales of Water”, was curated by Ether Arts Project and is about climate change, specifically water as a non-renewable source. It includes the work of five artists (two of which flew from Paris to be here for the opening reception we never had and are still stranded in Aspen). It was such unfortunate timing, but we are so glad we were able to photograph the entire show before we closed. We have received a lot of positive feedback from our virtual tour we posted on instagram.

Luckily we have had two sales off of our website and one sale from a window shopper! It was so exciting when we received a text from a client who walked by the gallery and snapped a photo of Tania Dibb’s sculpture with interest to purchase.

Anyone who has walked by to see this show through the window has shared their appreciation and kind comments to us about how gorgeous this exhibit is.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

SG: Our doors may be closed, but we are still open for business! You can still purchase artwork through email, calling, our website, our Instagram and our Facebook. If you have had your eye on a piece of art by artists we represent, this is a great time to purchase because we have more room to negotiate price. Thanks!