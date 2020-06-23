We’re Open: Piranesi

Piranesi is a high-end jewelry store located in Aspen.

Courtesy photo

Business name: Piranesi of Aspen

Address: 525 E. Cooper Ave., Suite #101, Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-920-7777

Web: http://www.piranesi.com

Email: aspen@piranesi.com

Social media: @Piranesi_official (Instagram), @Piranesipreciousjewels (Facebook)

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Piranesi of Aspen: We are a high-end jewelry store and concierge services has always been a part of our way of servicing clients. With the personal relationships we have built though the years, a phone call or text message to make sure our clients are doing well, and letting them know we can still deliver special jewels to them has really helped because it is something they are accustomed to in dealing with us. Traveling to their home or custom designs via email have set us apart from other jewelers.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

PA: To always support one another and have all merchants speak highly of each other, particularly if we sell the same category of products and we appreciate referrals.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

PA: You can find current designs on our website at Piranesi.com, on Instagram at Piranesi_official, and on Facebook at Piranesi and at Piranesi of Aspen.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

PA: We helped a couple get married.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

PA: We are known to have some of the finest jewels in the world, and the largest diamond and colored stone selection in Aspen. We are family owned since 1845 and are the designers and fabricators of all the jewels in our Aspen flagship store. We follow COVID-19 precautions to insure a safe and wonderful jewelry experience. Stop in for a visit!