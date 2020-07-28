We’re Open: Maroon Bells E-Bikes
Business name: Maroon Bells E-Bikes
Address: 133 Prospector Road, Suite 4114B (Highlands Base Village), Aspen, CO
Phone: 970-920-1181 (call)/ 970-319-9410 (text)
Email: maroonbellsbikes@gmail.com
Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?
Maroon Bells E-Bikes: This is a fun story. We actually turned a restaurant (Highlands Taqueria) into a bike rental shop for the summer. We knew that the Maroon Bells buses would be severely limited this summer and wanted to fill that void for visitors that came to Aspen and did not have a reservation.
AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?
MBEB: Come up for a happy hour bike ride — $49 per person starting at 3:30 p.m. — and have a post-ride drink at the Alehouse around the corner! That is one relaxing, fun and beautiful space for a meal or drink.
AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?
MBEB: Call, text or email us anytime! Or stop by to say hello and come enjoy Highlands and the Bells. Rates are $79 for four hours, $99 for a full day or $49 from 3:30 p.m. for a quick “happy hour ride” toward the Maroon Bells.
AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?
MBEB: How impressed they are with the bikes and the service!
AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?
MBEB: Highlands is a great place to come with friends or family and do something fun so close to town, while still feeling like you are getting away.
