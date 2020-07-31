We’re Open: Joy West Collection

Joy West and Joy West Collection is open for business in downtown Aspen and offers plenty, from jewelry to clothing, for all the women in your life.

Courtesy photo

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses are open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open.

Business name: Joy West Collection

Address: 555 E. Durant Ave., Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-925-2700

Web: http://www.joywestcollection.com

Email: joywestcollection@gmail.com

Social media: @joywestcollection (Facebook and Instagram)

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Joy West Collection: Updating our social media to create an online store, weekly specials, and adding new product and specials to our website. We expanded our popular little girls section in the store — lots of well-priced darling jewelry for girls! Our weekly Wine, Women and Readings reception on Thursdays from 4 to 7 with top local astrologer, Rosie Cutter, has been a big hit with both established customers and new clientele.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

JWC: Send referrals! Shop local! Joy West offers something for every woman. We specialize in amazing jewelry, both fine and faux, at a fraction of the price! All great for travel. Joy West also features unique apparel, a dog section, and the largest selection of animal friendly, faux fur vests, coats and jackets in Aspen.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

JWC: Shopping at our store is the best option to see our wide selection. We also offer a far greater variety of items in the store. You can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram @joywestcollection, and shop our online store and website. We are also available to send photos and for live chat sessions.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

JWC: Customers routinely tell us Joy West is the first stop when they arrive in Aspen and their favorite store for great finds! We are extremely grateful for our loyal and new customers alike. Bringing a bit of “JOY” to ladies puts a smile on our faces!

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

JWC: Staying positive is so important. We greatly appreciate the support from our customers, the city of Aspen, and The Aspen Times for this feature. It’s a really great way to get to know local Aspen retailers and services. Shop local! Thank you!