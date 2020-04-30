We’re Open: Jour de Fete

The family demonstrates Jour de Fete's new system. Owner Olivier Mottier serves food to-go to his son, Preston Mottier, through the new “pickup window." His daughter, Mia Mottier, waits in line, at least 6 feet away from her brother. The family dogs joined the demonstration!

Daniele Mottier/courtesy photo

Business Name: Jour de Fete

Address: 710 E. Durant Ave., Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-925-5055

Web: http://www.jourdefeteaspen.com

Email: mottier@jourdefeteaspen.com

Instagram: @jourdefete_aspen

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Jour de Fete: We closed on March 17 due to a high likelihood of exposure, but we have attempted to remain engaged with our clientele. We quarantined with our family and posted a photo each day of one of our family meals. The engagement was incredible! When we decided to open up again, we reached out to our followers on Instagram, asking which food items they’d like us to keep. It was great to discover the true favorites. We’ll continue the engagement via social media.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

JDF: Now that we are open again for curbside pick-up and delivery, customers can support by purchasing food or grocery items! In addition to our regular breakfast menu (minus a few things), we are selling local produce and natural grocery goods. We even have toilet paper available by the roll! Our daily hot entrees have been limited to only a few, but are available in family-style sizes. Gift certificates are always appreciated!

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

JDF: Online at jourdefeteaspen.com/store/

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

JDF: We have been overwhelmed by the love and support of our customers. Just about everyone wants to do everything they can to help our business survive. We are grateful and feel blessed to be a part of this community! Our staff is excited to be back at the shop, even though we underwent a major makeover.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

JDF: If anyone has suggestions for either grocery items we should sell or food dishes they’ve been longing for, please reach out. Our menu has always comprised of primarily customer-created dishes and we would like to continue the tradition!