We’re Open: Hickory House Ribs

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses remain open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. You can also find our continuously updated “What’s Open” list of businesses that are operating on our website at http://www.aspentimes.com. To be featured as a business profile, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.

Business name: Hickory House

Address: 730 W. Main St., Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-925-2313

Web: http://www.hickoryhouseribs.com

Support Local Journalism Donate



Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Hickory House: We recently added free delivery to Snowmass with a $50 minimum order. We are now open seven days a week starting this week; before that we were closed Sunday and Monday. We are continuing to do food specials and are now selling all bottles/canned beer for $2 and all wine is $20 per bottle … great wines like Whispering Angel, Ferrari Carrano and Josh Cab.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

HH: We need to sell food, so call us to place an order for takeout and delivery. Go to hickoryhouseribs.com and place an order online. Buy a gift card. I am just trying to keep my employees working so they can pay their bills. Hickory House has been around a long time so I felt it was our duty to stay open and feed those that are still here.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

HH: You can find these at The Aspen Times online edition or the printed version.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

HH: So many people are just so thankful that we are open and that they can still get their Hickory House fix. We hear that every day. Everyone has been awesome about taking care of the staff — the tips have been beyond generous!

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

HH: We are all in this together and we will stay open for as long as we can. Please try to support all the restaurants as much as you can during this time.