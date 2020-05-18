We’re Open: Bosq Restaurant

Bosq co-owners Barclay and Molly Dodge, along with 1-year-old daughter Lennon, are offering take-out and delivery at their Aspen restuarant during the pandemic.

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses remain open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. You can also find our continuously updated “What’s Open” list of businesses that are operating on our website at http://www.aspentimes.com. To be featured as a business profile, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.

Business name: Bosq Restaurant

Address: 312 South Mill St., Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-710-7299

Web: http://www.bosqaspen.com

Email: molly@bosqaspen.com

Instagram/Facebook: @bosqaspen

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Molly Dodge, Bosq Restaurant co-owner: We have decided to join the pick-up and delivery club and we are keeping our guests engaged by doing themed nights, which really excite Aspenites. Our Mexican night sold out quickly and our David Wang Asian dinners also got the attention of our locals.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

MD: As we have experienced from the beginning of COVID-19, Aspen truly supports Aspen when times get tough. We see this all the time in this small town and this virus is no different. The moment we closed our doors, the phone was ringing off the hook with people who wanted to buy gift certificates since they couldn’t come dine. We started a GoFundMe page that quickly filled up with support. Many calls I take for carry-out end with a “thank you and we are here for you.” I think the community will keep doing what it does best, which is show up to show love.

The one thing that has been more difficult than anything is trying to get some relief from our landlord, who unfortunately is not a local and I don’t feel knows the way this town works together. We have talked to our many business owner friends and they have been impressed with the way their local landlords are willing and able to work with them. Sadly, that is not our situation. We need to see some sort of support from Aspen as well as working with him directly. We at Bosq are part of the DNA of this town (as Barclay grew up here and I’ve been coming here since I was in the womb) and it would be devastating to start seeing empty storefronts line our streets.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

MD: I am a huge believer in social media so I try to post constantly on our Instagram and Facebook, @Bosqaspen. I love showing “behind the scenes” footage and really engaging our friends in what goes into their dinner! It’s fun for our crew as they are all passionate cooks and chefs and love sharing their talent with our followers. I also keep our website up-to-date daily: http://www.bosqaspen.com.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

MD: Barclay, our 1-year-old Lennon, and I personally do the deliveries so we have enjoyed seeing our friends from afar. We had one guest surprise their neighbor with some cocktails so we knocked on the door with a bag full of fun as their friends watched from their yard and everyone cheered one another! It’s cool to see the community taking care of their neighbors … literally. We have another friend of Bosq who is going through a tough time physically and swears that our THC (Tequila, Honey and Cilantro) Margarita is curing her illness! Tequila wins!

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

MD: We are a very small restaurant with an extremely tight crew and it has been amazing to see our team come together with excitement on ideas and ways to improve and grow during the worst case scenario. I am really proud of my husband and our guys as they’ve been working their tails off to make sure that we give this our all. Bosq means the world to us and we are going to do everything in our power to make sure that we are still around in a year helping Aspen stay unique and special. We love living and working here and even though running a business in this town is extremely difficult, we know it is worth every ounce of struggle. We will also be supporting our local farmers more than ever. We take our relationships with the farmers extremely seriously and want to see them survive as much as our own selves. We plan to have around 85% of our menu be local, which the exception of fish and other things we can’t control, of course. We love going out to the farms and personally picking out our produce for the restaurant. It’s part of our world.